Harry Newman’s first words as Leeds Rhinos exit confirmed

Leeds Rhinos have confirmed England international Harry Newman will leave the club at the end of the 2026 season, with the centre set to take up an opportunity in the NRL.

Reports down under have suggested Newman, 25, is set to join new NRL expansion franchise Perth Bears, becoming their first marquee signing in the process.

Harry Newman to leave Leeds Rhions at end of 2026

The academy graduate made his senior debut for Leeds back in 2017, and has since notched 129 appearances for the club at the time of writing.

His form for Leeds has since seen him drafted into the England squad, winning seven caps for his country since his debut in 2023 against Tonga.

Commenting on his decision to leave the Rhinos, Newman said: “This has been a tough decision for me but one I feel I needed to make at this stage of my career. Now the decision has been made I can move on with this season and finishing my time at the Rhinos in the best possible way with a big season in 2026 and helping bring silverware back to AMT Headingley.”

Rhinos head coach, Brad Arthur, added: “Harry had a strong season last year and I know he took a great deal of satisfaction from being an ever-present. I am sure he will want to build on that during pre-season and have an even better year in 2026. Unfortunately, the nature of professional sport is that these things happen and sometimes, the timing can be hard for people to understand when there is so long to go before the move will take place. However, both ourselves and Harry know the situation and can move on now to make sure everyone has the best possible season next year.”

Also commenting, Leeds Rhinos sporting director, Ian Blease, said: “Having spoken to Harry and his agent early this year, they stated to me that they were looking at Harry’s options in the NRL for 2027 and beyond. As a club, we have a proud record of developing our young talent and giving them the opportunity to play at the highest level, as Harry did this year with England”.

“It is disappointing to be losing Harry for 2027 both the Rhinos and the Super League competition but his departure allows us to look at other options for the squad going forward, including rewarding the next generation of young stars.

“I am sure Harry will want to finish his time at Leeds on the best possible note this season and has reiterated to myself and Brad that he remains totally committed to the Rhinos cause this coming season.”

MONDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 St Helens coach provides major transfer update as Jackson Hastings deal explained

👉🏻 Warrington Wolves pack depth for 2026 assessed after latest transfer

👉🏻 Hull FC squad numbers revealed as new recruits handed key shirts and new-look spine formed

👉🏻 York Knights land deal for Leeds Rhinos youngster ahead of Super League debut