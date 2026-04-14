Harry Newman is heading to Hull FC in a major loan deal.

The Leeds Rhinos and England centre is heading to the MKM Stadium on a short-term loan after recently falling out of favour at Headingley. He is set to be named in the Black and Whites’ squad for their game against St Helens on Thursday.

Newman hasn’t featured in Leeds’ last two outings, coincidentally since he Rhinos lost to Hull FC in round five. With that, he has now not played for three weeks, and with him seemingly not in contention again for this week’s game with Huddersfield Giants, he will instead line up for the Black and Whites.

Hull are down on troops. Arthur Romano has suffered an ankle injury which will keep him out for a period of time and with Harvey Barron also out injured, they are short in the outside backs. Newman adds depth and quality at a time when John Cartwright’s side are looking to strengthen their bid for a play-off spot.

It means Newman will represent a club other than Leeds for the first time in over seven years. In 2019 he was on dual-registration with Featherstone Rovers, but has since worn blue and amber, as well as the England jersey that he has played in seven times. Of course, next year Newman is heading to Australia to test himself in the NRL. He has signed a deal with Perth Bears alongside two other Leeds players in James McDonnell and Mikolaj Oledzki.

But for now, his focus will be on helping Hull FC cut the gap between themselves and the play-offs against a St Helens side in great form. They are currently joint top of Super League and in the Challenge Cup semi-finals.