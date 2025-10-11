Former Wakefield Trinity young gun makes fresh Championship move ahead of 2026

Former Wakefield Trinity youngster Harry Bowes has joined Championship outfit Sheffield Eagles on a two-year deal from 2026, turning his loan move into a permanent one.

Bowes, who turned 24 in September, spent the back end of the 2025 campaign on loan at Sheffield from League 1 side Keighley Cougars.

Able to slot in at loose or hooker, he had played nine times for the Cougars this term, though had to spend six weeks on the sidelines after suffering a seizure during a game against Dewsbury Rams at the back end of March.

Linking up with the Eagles in August, Bowes played six games before the end of the Championship season as they finished 11th, and impressed enough to earn himself a permanent deal.

Shaw Cross Sharks junior Bowes began his professional career with hometown club Wakefield, signing for Trinity at the age of 15.

Coming through the youth ranks at Belle Vue, he made his senior debut against Leeds Rhinos in November 2020 and went on to feature 28 times in total at senior level for the Super League outfit before departing at the end of the 2023 campaign.

He also has games on his CV for Newcastle Thunder and Featherstone Rovers, and has a total of 70 senior appearances under his belt to date, with two tries scored.

As his permanent move to Sheffield was announced on Friday evening, Bowes said: “I’m really pleased to commit my future here.

“I came in at the back end of last season and really enjoyed being here, so when the opportunity came about to stay for another two years, it was a pretty easy decision.”

All being well, Bowes will represent the Eagles in a 21-team division next season, with the Championship and League 1 set to merge. Full details of that merger, including the newly-formed competition’s name, are still to be confirmed by the RFL.

Head coach Craig Lingard added: “Harry’s hardworking, tough, and determined, exactly the type of player you want in your squad.

“He brings so many of the qualities a coach looks for, and he fitted into the group perfectly last year. It was important for us to keep hold of him, and I’m delighted he wanted to stay with Sheffield moving forward.”

Bowes is the 18th confirmed member of Sheffield’s squad for 2026, with the full line-up so far as follows: Matty Marsh, Joe Brown, Jayden Billy, Billy Walkley, Ryan Millar, Will Oakes, Jack Mallinson, Martyn Reilly, Masi Matongo, Blake Broadbent, Lewis Peachey, Reiss Butterworth, Corey Johnson, Harry Bowes, Alex Foster, Connor Bower, Joel Farrell and Jack Bussey.