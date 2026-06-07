Harrison Hansen will turn 41 in October and has just been crowned a French Super XIII champion, but he’s not ready to retire just yet, as he revealed to LoveRugbyLeague!

Former Super League stalwart Hansen made his senior bow in the game for Wigan Warriors back in June 2004 against Wakefield Trinity, who then still carried the Wildcats moniker.

22 years on, almost to the day, he won the Super XIII Grand Final on Saturday evening in Paris with Pia Barouders, doing so in dramatic fashion.

A humdinger of a domestic showpiece against Carcassonne ended level at 30-30, and in the second period of Golden Point extra time, a drop goal won it for Hansen and co.

Better still, that achievement came in front of circa six thousand Wigan fans, who were at the Stade Jean-Bouin themselves for a memorable Super League clash against Catalans Dragons.

‘I think everyone expects me to hang up the boots considering what I’ve done, but I feel good’

Former Samoa and New Zealand international Hansen, who has well over 500 career appearances on his CV, has been in France since joining Toulouse Olympique in 2020.

The 40-year-old joined Pia after departing Toulouse in 2024, and is already a cult hero with the Donkeys’ faithful.

Ahead of Saturday’s Grand Final, former club Wigan had compiled a number of messages wishing him well for his ‘final game’, with a miscommunication around his decision to retire.

Clearing the situation up post-match, he told LoveRugbyLeague: “The icing on the cake was to get a win like that.

“It tops off a great season for our team, but it’s definitely not my last!

“I think everyone expects me to hang up the boots considering what I’ve done, but I feel good.

“I still feel in good shape, I look after my body and I’ll play it by ear.”

Pia’s Grand Final triumph was their first in 13 years and was celebrated in style, with their squad also including former Super League alumni in the shape of Eloi Pelissier.

Hansen continued: “I’m going to enjoy this final, enjoy the week and then I’ll have a chat with presidents and coaching staff to decide where I go for next year.

“Whether I do one more year or maybe I do hang up my boots and go into the coaching side, but I’d love to play one more year to see it out.

“Nothing’s decided as yet, they were nice messages (from Wigan), but I just wasn’t ready yet!”