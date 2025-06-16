Halifax Panthers have announced the shock decision to play their home games at Odsal Stadium, home of their fierce rivals Bradford, while The Shay’s pitch is redeveloped this summer.

The Panthers had already confirmed they would have to take five home games on the road while The Shay is being renovated. That will include a brand new pitch that will lead into major redevelopment of the site after it was acquired by Ken Davy.

But in the interim, the Panthers have taken a decision that their CEO, Damian Clayton, described as ‘short-term pain for long-term gain’.

He revealed that they were effectively left with no other option but to go to Bradford, a decision he admitted would leave a sour taste in the mouths of some Panthers fans.

That is after the RFL rejected plans for them to use Siddal’s Exley Lane facility – and an approach to the John Smith’s Stadium to play there was rejected by the venue.

“Our first plan was to keep things local, using a community venue like Siddal,” Clayton explained.

“The facilities at Siddal are excellent and have hosted Championship sides in the Challenge Cup before. But Operational Rules differ for Championship games. Unfortunately, the RFL delcined to authorise those fixtures, a decision we didn’t receive formally until last Friday.

“Added to that, feedback from the John Smith’s Stadium made it clear there was no appetite to host any of our games.

“That combination forced us to enhance the contingency plan we’ve been preparing in parallel. After careful consideration, we’ve just this morning received approval to play at Odsal.

“I know this won’t sit well with everyone. I need to be honest, off the pitch the support we’ve received from (CEO) Jason Hirst and (General Manager) Tracey Erby has been exceptional.

“Just as the Bradford club did when they stepped up to support us during last year’s financial difficulties. It’s not about rivalry, it’s about what’s best for Halifax Panthers right now.”

Clayton admitted the Panthers could have played their five home games at different venues all over the summer, but insisted the Odsal move, despite being controversial, was the one which made the most sense.

“Odsal is the closest Championship ground to The Shay and allows us to fulfil our commercial obligations, honour sponsor agreements and give our fans a consistent single venue instead of moving to another ground every other week. Logistically and financially, it’s huge.

“Make no mistake, this was a tough call, but I’m confident it’s the right one. We return to The Shay in September and will do so with a brand new, high-quality pitch that will serve the club and its ambitions for years to come.

“Until then, Odsal becomes our temporary home and we need our fans and partners to rally with us. This is short-term pain, yes, but it’s a long-term gain.”