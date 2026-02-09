By Matt Shaw and Aaron Bower

Halifax Panthers have been served with a compulsory winding-up order in the courts in London – plunging the club and the state of the Championship into an uncertain future, Love Rugby League can reveal.

The Panthers were in court on Monday afternoon to face a hearing over a winding-up petition served upon them as far back as October 2024 by His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs.

Halifax were hopeful of the order being thrown out according to sources speaking on the condition of anonymity. But a hearing on Monday afternoon in the Rolls Building has sealed the club’s immediate fate.

The Panthers’ parent company, Halifax Rugby League Football Club Limited, will be wound up with immediate effect and means that as things stand, there is no company or club in existence that will be able to fulfil fixtures, much like the situation that happened with Salford Red Devils late last year. The Panthers’ players were all informed on Monday evening.

That is a huge blow not just for rugby league in Halifax, but for the wider game as a whole. The Championship season has already started and the Panthers are due to host Sheffield Eagles on Sunday evening. It now looks wholly improbable that game will go ahead.

However, it has been stressed to Love Rugby League that this is by no means the end for rugby league in Halifax. Unlike the Featherstone Rovers situation, where the governing body objected to awarding the playing licence to a new consortium, there are hopes a new company can be formed that will secure a licence to return to playing as soon as possible.

The RFL would likely welcome a swift process to ensure minimal disruption to the Championship season but the situation is expected to develop rapidly in the coming hours and days.

But that will come with sporting sanctions. As Halifax are now subject to an insolvency event, all of their contracted players automatically become free agents and there remains question marks over the club’s central distribution for 2026.

The Panthers confirmed the news on Monday evening.

They said: “Following today’s High Court hearing, Halifax Panthers has been placed into compulsory liquidation. We know this news will be very disappointing for our supporters, players, staff and sponsors. The winding-up relates to a long-running dispute with HMRC, and despite efforts to find a solution, we were unable to conclude a deal in time to prevent this outcome.

“As part of this process, the directors are no longer in control of the company, and responsibility now passes to the Official Receiver, who will oversee the company’s affairs and determine the next steps.

“Discussions will now begin around the future of the club. Our focus is on working with all parties to secure the best possible outcome and a sustainable future for Halifax Panthers. This is not necessarily the end of the club, and we will provide further updates as soon as we can. Thank you for your continued support. Halifax Panthers.”