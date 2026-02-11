Halifax Panthers’ scheduled game with Sheffield Eagles this Sunday is off – with the Rugby Football League refusing a request for the club’s RFL membership to be transferred to a new company.

The Panthers’ parent company was ordered into liquidation by the courts on Monday evening following a winding-up petition filed by His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs, bringing an end to the club’s 153-year history.

There remain high hopes that a new company will be formed in the coming weeks that will allow Halifax to return to competition this season, rather than sit the entirety of the 2026 campaign out and ensure a swift return for professional rugby league in the town.

However, the club’s current board of directors had written to the RFL to request that the club’s membership of the governing body be transferred to another company, Halifax RLFC (Trading) Ltd – which has the same five directors as the previous company which held the membership, Halifax Rugby League Football Club Limited.

But in a communication to the players sent on behalf of the Halifax board of directors, which has been shared with Love Rugby League, they have revealed that the governing body refused that request and as such, there is no option but to postpone this Sunday’s game with Sheffield, which will come as no surprise.

It also means that there is likely to be a new company that will need to be formed to gain a playing licence from the RFL – a process which could take several weeks at the very least. There has been no suggestion the previous board of directors would be blocked from being involved at this stage, as was the situation with Featherstone Rovers.

The email to players, signed by CEO Damian Clayton, reads: “I am writing with an important update following further discussions with the Rugby Football League. Despite our formal request for special dispensation to allow the club’s RFL membership to sit under Halifax RLFC (Trading) Ltd, the RFL has confirmed that this has been refused.

“This decision has been taken on the basis of external advice they have received, which concluded that allowing membership to transfer to Halifax RLFC (Trading) Ltd would present too great a future insolvency risk.

“As a result, the RFL and our Legal Advisors have advised that: Our fixture this Sunday against Sheffield will be postponed; and the club’s RFL membership will be withdrawn with immediate effect.

“I appreciate this is not what I shared with you last night, and I want to be clear that this outcome is entirely drive by the RFL’s position following receipt of their formal advice.

“The directors of the club are now actively seeking expressions of interest from third parties with the aim of securing the club’s future and returning to Championship competition this season, subject to approval.

“In practical terms, under the RFL rules all players will now become free agents. I know this news is deeply upsetting and will come as a shock to many of you. While this is not the outcome anyone wanted or anticipated, please be assured that the board remains fully conscious of the impact this has on players, coaches and staff.”