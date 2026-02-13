Halifax Panthers trio land new clubs following surprise liquidation

Halifax Panthers players are beginning to secure new clubs following the club’s liquidation this week.

The Panthers squad are all free agents after the club was wound up earlier this week, a move that shocked the rugby league community.

Plans are afoot to bring the club back, with a number of consortia currently putting plans in place to take the club forward in the future.

But with no guarantees at present, players are now securing new clubs. The first player departure has already been confirmed, with halfback Jack Hansen securing a move to Rochdale Hornets on Friday.

However, Love Rugby League can reveal that Brad Day has also secured a new club, with the back-rower signing for Oldham. It’s been quite the few weeks for Day, who only joined Fax last month after being left a free agent as a result of Featherstone Rovers’ demise. After two appearances for Fax, he was then left in the same position, but the Roughyeds have moved to land the back-rower for the rest of the year.

And former Warrington Wolves and Bradford Bulls prop Dan Okoro has also secured another club, with the forward signing a deal with Keighley Cougars. Okoro had only joined Fax in the off-season but will now head across West Yorkshire to join the Cougars, who recently appointed Ian Hardman as their new head coach.

Further departures are expected, with Love Rugby League understanding some palyers are planning to play in the amateur ranks as they wait to discover what the future holds for the club.

A self-imposed deadline of Tuesday has been set for new consortia to express interest in taking the club forward.