Several Halifax Panthers players are picking up interest from Championship and Super League clubs about immediate transfers after they were all made free agents this week, Love Rugby League can reveal.

The Panthers were ordered into liquidation on Monday by the courts in London and despite attempts from the club’s board of directors to transfer their RFL membership to another company, that move was rejected by the governing body on Wednesday morning.

That left Halifax with no option but to concede defeat in their bid to minimise disruption and play this weekend’s Championship fixture against Sheffield Eagles, with a longer process now set to take place to establish new owners, a new company and a possible return to the field in the coming weeks.

But any new Halifax club could be set to start afresh without several members of the squad which took to the field as recently as last weekend against Goole Vikings.

As a result of the failed licence transfer, Halifax informed all of their squad on Wednesday that they were now free agents and free to pursue deals elsewhere. Several will likely move on, while others will wait to discover what happens next.

Among those who are picking up interest is former Warrington Wolves outside back Alfie Johnson. He only joined Halifax on a permanent deal at the start of this season having spent time on loan with the club towards the end of the 2025 season.

But Love Rugby League has been told there is genuine Super League interest in Johnson, who may yet require an operation on an existing injury before being able to return to the field.

Australian half-back Jesse Soric only moved to England at the start of last month after signing a two-year deal with the Championship side, but he is another who is fielding interest.

Forward Brad Day may also head for pastures new. He has found himself in an incredible situation where his contract was terminated after Featherstone Rovers’ demise at the end of last season, before signing a one-year deal with Halifax as recently as last month. He is now a free agent once again, though Dewsbury Rams are understood to be interested in the forward.

Star fullback David Nofoaluma, who has become a firm fan favourite since joining Fax last summer, also looks set to move on after posting a farewell message on social media on Monday evening.

Halifax’s remaining board have set a self-imposed deadline of next Tuesday for any interested parties to come forward about taking on the club after their demise.