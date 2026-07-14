Halifax Panthers are among three parties who have submitted expressions of interest in purchasing The Shay after Ken Davy withdrew from the running, it has emerged.

The Huddersfield Giants owner has officially stepped back from his public plans to take on ownership of the stadium and renovate it beyond what had already been done. Davy had been instrumental in funding a new playing surface at The Shay after he declared his interest in taking on the site.

But he has now withdrawn from talks with Calderdale Council, it has emerged recently.

And that has restarted the process for potential bidders to come forward, with the Council confirming that three parties are interested. The most notable is the Panthers’ directors, who have proposed collaborating with other groups and stakeholders.

Halifax property company Charnock Bates are also interested, as is Tony Wood, the owner of Halifax-based company Roxor group.

Council say Shay spend ‘not viable’

In a statement, the Council insisted they remain committed to operating the stadium until a bidder can be found but stressed that the spend currently being outlaid on the venue is ‘not viable’ and it is contributing to overspend for Calderdale.

They said: “Halifax has a long tradition of sport, and we know how important FC Halifax Town and Halifax Panthers are to the town. As a supporter myself, I’m determined to ensure that the Shay Stadium has a sustainable long-term future, and we have been working hard to establish the best way forward to support our local professional football and rugby clubs.

“We want to reassure supporters that there are no plans for the Council to withdraw from its operation of the stadium. However, it clearly isn’t viable for the current level of expenditure to continue without adequate resourcing. The Shay is now operating without a defined budget which is contributing towards a wider Council overspend.

“We are confident that we will find a positive solution to the situation and have already received expressions of interest from local organisations who share our passion for ensuring that the stadium has a bright future, benefitting our sporting teams and the whole community.”

The Council have confirmed that a decision is likely to be made by October this year. If it is the Panthers’ directors who are successful, they would then take on ownership of the club’s venue and would likely invest to bring it further up to standard.

But after Davy’s well publicised plans, the future of the site is again in limbo. However, Huddersfield do still remain interested in potentially playing at the venue going into 2027 after they confirmed they would be leaving the Accu Stadium. Dewsbury Rams’ home stadium is another option for the Giants.

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