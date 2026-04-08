Halifax Panthers have received a boost ahead of their Championship clash with Oldham after securing a return for prop Brandon Douglas.

Love Rugby League can reveal the forward has returned to Fax after signing a one-month loan contract from Bradford Bulls, who he had joined heading into the 2026 season.

Douglas has played three games for Bradford since joining the club for their return to Super League, but hasn’t featured in their last three outings.

He joined Batley Bulldogs on a one-week loan last month but has now returned to Fax, where he had an excellent stint that saw him earn his move to Super League. The 28-year-old was arguably the best prop in the Championship last season, scoring eight tries in 24 appearances as Kyle Eastmond’s side made the play-off semi-finals.

Douglas was one of the competition’s most consistent forwards before that, featuring for the likes of Sheffield Eagles, Doncaster and Dewsbury Rams. He started his career at Castleford Tigers, where he debuted in 2016.

After returning following liquidation, Fax have won two of their three matches, losing to table-topping London Broncos before securing wins over North Wales Crusaders and Salford. They remain bottom after receiving a 12 point deduction, and are currently on minus six points.

They have been struggling for players, most notably in their win over Salford, but will be boosted by Douglas’ return, particularly after their own prop, Dan Okoro, suffered an Achilles injury that will keep him out of action for the remainder of the season.

Fax take on Oldham this Sunday. The Roughyeds are currently in the play-offs with five wins from their opening seven games.