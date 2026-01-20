Halifax Panthers are set to secure a new addition to their squad in the shape of forward Brad Day.

Day has been without a club following the demise of Featherstone Rovers and Love Rugby League understands that Fax have moved to secure the services of the 31-year-old following their opening-round defeat to Doncaster.

The back-rower has been a top performer in the Championship for over a decade, representing the likes of Batley Bulldogs, Newcastle Thunder and Featherstone.

He had signed a new long-term contract with Featherstone but after they were refused membership by the Rugby Football League, it had left a number of contracted players without a club for the new season.

Those players have now started securing new deals across the sport, with Danny Addy the latest to sign elsewhere after agreeing a deal with North Wales Crusaders.

Now Day has secured his next move, joining Kyle Eastmond’s squad in what will be their latest addition in quick succession. Fax announced the arrival of Leon Cowen on loan from St Helens last week, and now Day is set to add further firepower to their pack.

He has made 178 appearances in the Championship during his career, scoring 63 tries.

Fax are expected to have a strong campaign this year, after reaching the semi-finals in Eastmond’s first year in charge. They lost 19-12 to Doncaster in their opening game of the season, their first outing completely after their pre-season clash with Rochdale was postponed due to a frozen pitch.

Their new signings include Catalans Dragons outside back Tanguy Zenon and Serbia’s international halfback Jesse Soric.