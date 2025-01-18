Halifax Panthers lock in 2025 squad numbers as Kyle Eastmond era begins

Halifax Panthers have confirmed their squad numbers for the 2025 season, as the reign of Kyle Eastmond gets underway at the Shay.

Cross-coder Eastmond took over the position following the departure of Liam Finn, and will be hoping to take the club back towards the play-offs after their ninth-placed finish in 2024.

It’s been a turbulent few months for Fax too, with financial issues leaving the very future of the club in doubt at one point, however they have still named a solid squad for the upcoming season.

Experienced Frenchman Louis Joufret moves into the number one jersey this season after spending the previous two years as Fax’s number six.

It’s a new-look half-back partnership at the Shay this year as well, with Jamaica international James Woodburn-Hall donning the number six jersey and new recruit Jack Hansen, who joins the club from Sheffield Eagles, takes the number seven jersey.

Elsewhere in the backline, last year’s mid-season recruit Charlie Graham donning the number three.

In the pack, former Super League man Adam O’Brien again wears nine, Cook Islands international Adam Tangata will wear 12 and experienced forward Jacob Fairbank will don the 13 jersey this season.

Looking outside the ‘starting 13’, new recruits Owen Restall and Ronan Dixon will wear 16 and 18 respectively after their moves from Dewsbury Rams.

As well as the 20-man squad Eastmond has assembled, he will be able to call on some more back-up from Super League in 2025 as Fax have partnered with Eastmond’s old club St Helens for their dual-registration partner.

“We’re delighted to manage to get this partnership with St Helens over the line,” Eastmond said on the partnership.

“It’s a club that I understand and that I’m clear on the standards they set on performance from the very top of the club and the staff behind the scenes at all levels.”

“I have a really good relationship with Paul (Wellens) and Mike (Rush) from my early days in the game so already have a strong understanding on the standards of performance within the Saints environment.”

“This aligns perfectly with what we’re trying to create and instil here at Halifax so we’re very much looking forward to working closely alongside each other and bringing value and benefiting both sides of the partnership.”

Halifax Panthers squad numbers in full

1 Louis Jouffret

2 Ben Tibbs

3 Charlie Graham

4 Ben Crooks

5 James Saltonstall

6 James Woodburn-Hall

7 Jack Hansen

8 Brandon Douglas

9 Adam O’Brien

10 Joe Hird

11 Owen McCarron

12 Adam Tangata

13 Jacob Fairbank

14 Tom Inman

15 Connor Davies

16 Ronan Dixon

17 Will Calcott

18 Owen Restall

19 Zack McComb

20 Brad Graham

