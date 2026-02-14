Halifax Panthers latest as revival hopes pick up speed

There is growing hope that Halifax Panthers will make a return with a number of interested parties expressing interest in reviving the club following its liquidation this week.

The club was wound up on Monday due to monies owed to HMRC, a development that has caught the rugby league world by surprise.

Even insiders at Fax were left shocked by the outcome, but it has resulted in the club losing its membership from the Rugby Football League, and all of their players have now become free agents.

Behind the scenes though, things are moving at pace. The club has set a deadline of Tuesday for expressions of interest from consortia keen to take the club forward and Love Rugby League has been told that several parties have already come forward with the intent of guiding a phoenix club into the future, however there is a feeling that further parties could yet come forward.

The big question is whether or not Fax returns this year or next. While there is growing confidence a club will be in place next season, any interested groups face a race against time to get a new business set up and ready to play this year. The RFL are understood to have set a deadline of March 8th, when Fax are due to play London Broncos, as the cut-off date by which they need to be back on the field if they are to participate this season.

To do that, they will need to build a squad, receive RFL approval and sort out a heap of other issues, such as a deal to play at The Shay, then an arrangement with kit suppliers and supporters who had bought season tickets.

However, the positive for Fax right now is that there is an energy to make that happen.