Halifax Panthers land Wakefield Trinity and Leeds Rhinos talents

Halifax Panthers have completed the signings of Elijah Hylton and Wade White as their squad building continues for the 2027 season.

The Championship club have moved to sign the youngsters following their departures from Wakefield Trinity and Leeds Rhinos, respectively, as the pair take the next step in their careers.

Hylton arrives from Wakefield having played for their Under 18’s side last year. An outside back who has predominantly played centre, he was selected for Jamaica in the Emerging Nations this year before the event was cancelled.

He will be joined at the club by White, who has ties to Fax after his dad, Paul, spent three years playing for the club during his career. He played 73 times for the club, scoring 49 tries.

A former King Cross Park junior, White came through the Leeds system alongside the likes of Presley Cassell and George Brown. He is capable of playing in both the halves and the fullback.

Kyle Eastmond has been piecing together his squad for next season, which has seen Fax make some eye-catching signings. Their recruits include three from Australia in Beau Newlands, Braydon Guyan and Harradyn Wilson, as well as the return of Brandon Douglas from Bradford Bulls.

They are looking to rebuild after entering liquidation last year. While they were revived and returned to the Championship, a points deduction essentially put their season to an end as they also lost a string of players.

But with the club now stabilised and players coming through the doors, they’ll be hoping for a better season in the Championship’s new conference system. They will be in a division alongside Newcastle Thunder, Batley Bulldogs, Dewsbury Rams, Keighley Cougars, Goole Vikings, Doncaster, Sheffield Eagles, Hunslet and Featherstone Rovers, who are set for a return next year.