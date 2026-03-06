Halifax Panthers have secured three further Super League loan signings ahead of their return to the field this weekend.

A consortium has successfully revived the club and secured RFL membership in time for them to play London Broncos this weekend, sparking a new era after a chaotic month for the club after their shock liquidation.

The most pressing issue has been putting a squad together in time for their game against the Broncos, with head coach Kyle Eastmond not having a full 17 at his disposal heading into Friday morning.

They have already secured one loan signing from Castleford Tigers, with Alfie Lindsey joining the club on a short-term loan.

But Love Rugby League understands they have now secured another three loan signings for the contest, from Wakefield Trinity and Hull FC, respectively.

One of them is a familiar face in Myles Lawford, who started the season on loan with the Panthers and was due to stay with them for the year. He will be in contention this weekend and the plan is for the halfback to remain at the club for the remainder of the year, as was the plan before the club’s demise.

Meanwhile, the Black and Whites are understood to have provided two players in the shape of young fullback Logan Moy and prop Hugo Salabio, and both are in contention to play for the Panthers against the unbeaten Broncos on Sunday.

The hope is that Fax will get a bumper crowd for the contest, with the loanees set to feature in a squad that will largely feature players who were previously at the club before their demise.