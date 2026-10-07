Halifax Panthers close in on overseas duo in fresh transfer moves

Halifax Panthers have gone overseas to secure new recruits, with the club set to add Australians Harradyn Wilson and Beau Newlands to their squad next season.

Love Rugby League understands Fax have agreed deals with the duo, who will head to the Championship after playing in New South Wales Cup this year.

Wilson is a halfback who played 22 games for North Sydney Bears this year, scoring seven tries and producing 13 assists. The 23-year-old has 52 appearances to his name in the grades below NRL, having also played for Souths Logan Magpies.

As for Newlands, he is an outside back who has played both centre and wing in equal measure during his 18 New South Wales Cup appearances. He played 12 times for Manly’s reserve side this year, scoring four tries in the process while averaging 133 metres per game.

They are set to become a part of Fax’s new-look side under Kyle Eastmond, which has already seen them add several signings from Super League.

Ajahni Wallace has arrived from Toulouse Olympique, Riley Dean, a Halifax-born talent, has joined from Bradford Bulls, and Leon Cowen has made a loan move permanent following his release from St Helens. Charlie Graham has also returned following a short spell at Hunslet.

Fax have also announced several retentions already, with the likes of Ben Will, Jacob Fairbank, Zack McComb and Adam O’Brien among those to sign new contracts.

Fax are looking to build after a difficult season, with their hopes for the season essentially quashed after liquidation. While they were resurrected, a points deduction and subsequent player departures essentially gave them little hope of building on their success the season previous, when they made the play-off semi-finals.

But with new signings now coming through the doors and key players being retained, Fax are hoping for a better season in 2027.