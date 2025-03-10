Halifax Panthers head coach Kyle Eastmond has confirmed centre Konrad Hurrell picked up an injury in his side’s win over York Knights and will now be assessed.

Tongan international Hurrell is currently on dual registration with the Championship leaders, who have won all three of their opening fixtures this season, however, he was forced off the field due to injury in their 18-10 win over the Knights at the LNER Community Stadium on Sunday.

Speaking via the club’s X account, Eastmond confirmed the powerhouse centre would now be assessed following his withdrawal early into the game.

“Konrad will get assessed. He didn’t quite manage to get through the game there but they’ll (St Helens) will have a look at him and make sure he’s right.”

Hurrell has made four appearances for the Panthers in all competitions this season since making the switch. He also recently penned a one-year deal to stay at the Totally Wicked Stadium in the off-season.

The 33-year-old isn’t the only St Helens man currently on dual registration with the Panthers, either. 18-year-old half-back George Whitby, who recently inked a new deal with the Red Vee to keep him at the club until 2028, has impressed in his two outings with Halifax this season, notably scoring a try in the win over York.

The future looks bright for our dual registration partners @Saints1890, take a bow George Whitby. Hard to believe the kid is only 18, brilliant performance for the Panthers yesterday afternoon 🔵⚪️🐾#Panthers2025 #BAWA #Partnership pic.twitter.com/oyvHApiWtq — Halifax Panthers 🐾 (@HalifaxPanthers) March 10, 2025

Commenting on the young half-back’s performance, Eastmond said: “Just even aside from the try, which was outstanding, but with his kicking game, composure and how he took on information and delivered, St Helens have got a great player there. I’m glad he’s enjoying himself (at Halifax) and I hope it helps his development.”

The head coach, who made 74 appearances for the Saints in his rugby league career and won a Challenge Cup with the club, added: “He’s a great young man, and obviously a great player.”

