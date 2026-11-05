Former St Helens and Huddersfield youngsters Harvey Braddish and Charlie Newton have linked up with Halifax, while Dom Sinfield has joined Batley after his departure from Wakefield.

Back-rower Braddish – who can also slot in at centre if required – progressed through the youth ranks at Saints, starring at scholarship, under-18s, under-19s and reserves levels.

Having played the first two professional games of his career as a loanee for Salford RLFC earlier this year, the 21-year-old made a permanent departure from the BrewDog Stadium back in July as he joined Championship outfit Rochdale.

He went on to make three appearances for the Hornets, and has now landed a deal elsewhere in the Championship for 2027 with Fax.

Braddish joins fellow former Saints young gun Leon Cowen in Kyle Eastmond’s squad for 2027, with Cowen having made his move to The Shay permanent earlier in the off-season after playing games on loan for the Panthers in the season just gone.

Five-time Wales international Newton will also be sticking around at The Shay for 2027 having been released by Super League outfit Huddersfield.

Released young Super League trio land 2027 Championship deals

Half-back Newton did not register a first-team appearance for the Giants, but played twice for Wales on the international stage in 2025 and has been involved in all three of their matches this autumn.

Still only 18, with his 19th birthday coming up in December, the playmaker started at six as Wales beat a USA side which included Super League front-rower Tyler Dupree.

He then retained his spot for victories over Scotland and Ireland as the Dragons lifted the Celtic Cup, with this year’s three international appearances following his professional debut at club level as a loanee for Fax back in August.

That saw him feature off the bench as the Panthers were edged out 19-18 by Keighley Cougars, with head coach Eastmond seeing enough from the youngster to offer him a permanent deal for 2027.

Elsewhere, centre Sinfield has landed a deal for next season from Batley following his departure from Super League champions Wakefield.

Sinfield awaits his senior debut in the game having not featured at first-team level for Trinity.

The youngster will form part of the Bulldogs’ squad for 2027, with head coach James Ford saying: “Dom is an athletic, driven, and talented outside-back.

He’s been very well coached at Wakefield and he was highly recommended by one of their coaches who I trust implicitly.

“He will be competing with other young and ambitious outside-backs for a place in our 17, and this competitive environment really excites us all at the club.”