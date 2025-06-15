The Halifax Panthers are back on top of the Wheelchair Challenge Cup after a thrilling 8-try performance that saw them overpower London Roosters 50-30, claiming the trophy for the first time in seven years.

Halifax’s all-around brilliance was on full display on Saturday, as the Panthers cemented their status as the team to beat in 2025.

For the southerners, it was their debut appearance in a final, and while they fought tooth and nail, they couldn’t match the power and experience of a Halifax team firing on all cylinders.

The game was watched by Malcolm Kielty MBE, the visionary who helped establish Wheelchair Rugby League in England and played a key role in getting the Panthers up and running in the early 2000s.

One of the standout moments of the match was the return of Halifax’s hometown hero, Jack Brown.

After four years in Queensland, Brown, a star of England’s World Cup-winning squad in 2022, made a spectacular return to his roots.

He scored a try and was named Player of the Match, combining seamlessly with the world-class Rob Hawkins, who bagged 22 points with two tries and seven goals.

“I’ve been itching to get back and playing in front of this crowd, with this team, it’s just been incredible,” said Brown, after the match.

“This team has so much talent, and to come back and slot into it like that – it felt like home. It’s been an amazing experience.”

Rob Hawkins, who played a vital role in Halifax’s victory, added: “We’ve worked so hard for this. It’s not just the players, it’s the whole club. Jack coming back was massive for us.”

“He’s a game-changer. But it was a team effort. Everyone chipped in, and that’s what makes it so special.”

Halifax took control early, with Hawkins setting up Brown for the opening try within the first five minutes.

The Roosters responded with two tries from Joe Coyd, but the Panthers stayed ahead, always just out of reach.

At halftime, they were comfortably in front, 30-16, with scores from Hawkins, Boardman, and Calcott.

“We’ve been building up to this for a while now,” said Panthers’ player-coach Wayne Boardman, who was also part of the team that won the Cup in 2015.

“It’s been a long drought since we last lifted the trophy, but we’ve been close every year. To finally get over the line – it feels amazing.”

“We’ve got such a strong squad now, and Jack coming back really completes us. But fair play to the Roosters – they gave it everything.”

Despite some brilliant moments from the Roosters, including a pair of tries from Mason Billington, Halifax never looked like losing.

Finlay O’Neill extended the Panthers’ lead early in the second half, while substitutes Jordan Holt and Tom Martin added their names to the score sheet as the game wound down.

“Everyone played their part,” said the Halifax try-scoring forward Joe Calcott.

“From the first whistle to the last, we were firing on all cylinders. It’s great to finally get this win, and we’re not stopping here. The Super League season starts next week, and we’re ready to take that on too.”

All eyes now turn to the 2025 Betfred Wheelchair Super League season kicking off next weekend, featuring debut fixtures for Edinburgh Giants and Sheffield Eagles.

Adding extra motivation – particularly for the Halifax players flying high after their dominant victory – every England-qualified player will be battling for a spot on the autumn tour to Australia.

“We’ve got the Cup, now it’s time to focus on the league,” said Boardman.

“This is just the start of something bigger for us.”

Halifax Panthers: Tries – Brown, Hawkins (2), Boardman, Calcott, O’Neill, Holt, Martin; Goals – Hawkins (7).

London Roosters: Tries – Coyd (2), King, Billington (2); Goals – Coyd (2).