Groundbreaking Super League quota changes set to be approved

Super League clubs will be able to secure as many as ten quota players from the start of next season after changes to the overseas allocations were given the green light.

Love Rugby League has been told that clubs have formally been told that changes will be rubber-stamped at a meeting later this month, which will enable an influx of overseas talent into Super League like never before.

The number will raise from seven to ten, as revealed by Love Rugby League last month. It is a monumental change which dramatically alters how clubs can do their overseas recruitment.

Many clubs had already suspected the quota would increase by at least one place, but a push for it to go to ten has now been pushed through.

Some clubs had already started their recruitment for 2026 on the basis that they would have more quota places and those changes have now come to fruition.

It is huge news for clubs like Hull FC, who are keen to keep Liam Knight and sign Leeds Rhinos prop Sam Lisone.

More to follow.

MONDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 11 Conclusions: Coaching changes, Hull FC pressure, Super League’s best hooker…

👉🏻 Super League attendance watch: Leigh and Wakefield win big in record-breaking weekend

👉🏻 Super League injury room: Hull KR and Leigh Leopards suffer huge blows