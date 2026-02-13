New Barrow Raiders recruit Greg Richards has been handed 18 penalty points and banned for three games following his red card in their Challenge Cup Third Round defeat to York.

As Barrow lost out 32-6 to Super League new boys York last weekend, Richards was dismissed for his involvement in a fight with Knights ace Paul McShane.

Notably, McShane avoided any further punishment on the back of the incident, with the sending off deemed sufficient punishment.

He went on to deliver a man-of-the-match performance in York’s Super League win against Hull KR on Thursday night.

But the Match Review Panel have come down hard on Barrow forward Richards, who only joined the Raiders ahead of 2026 following his exit from Toulouse Olympique.

The front-rower has been hit with 18 penalty points, charged with ‘Grade E Punching’, and will sit out of Barrow’s next three games as a result.

Richards is one of seven men from the Championship and the community game charged after last weekend’s cup ties, with team-mate Josh Wood also receiving three penalty points, taking his total over the last 12 months up to four.

He has been found guilty of a ‘Grade A Late Contact on Passer’ charge by the MRP, but the four points on his record are not enough to warrant a suspension.

Elsewhere, one of London Broncos’ Papua New Guinean stars has also landed himself three penalty points. Epel Kapinias has been charged with ‘Grade B Dangerous Contact’ following their cup defeat to Super League side Bradford Bulls.

Former Super League stalwart Lee Gaskell, who now dons a Hunslet shirt is another on the disciplinary charge list, receiving three penalty points.

Gaskell has been charged with ‘Grade B Contrary Behaviour’ on the back of the Parksiders’ cup defeat to his former club Huddersfield Giants.

