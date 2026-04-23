Greg Eden makes surprise Super League return with Bradford Bulls

Greg Eden has completed a surprise return to Super League after joining Bradford Bulls.

Eden, a prolific Super League try-scorer with 137 tries in 182 competition appearances, has most recently been playing at North Wales Crusaders, scoring 10 tries in 11 games for a club now struggling with severe financial issues.

Now 35, Eden has made his return to Super League more than two years since his last appearance in the competition. He moved to the Championship with Halifax in 2024 before moving to Featherstone Rovers. He played for Hunslet in 2025 before his move to the Crusaders.

Bradford had just 15 fit players at the start of the week heading into their clash with Hull KR, with outside backs a particular area of concern.

“I am thrilled to be signing here,” Eden said. “I came to the game against Leeds on Good Friday and the atmosphere was outstanding, I hadn’t seen it like that since I was a 12-year-old on scholarship here.

“It’s happened quite quick, I’ve had time to rest and I’ve come into training today and there’s a great atmosphere, everyone has been very welcoming. It’s a pretty good set up they have here and doing the captain’s run at Odsal with it looking so picturesque, it’s been good.

“I’ve been out of the full-time environment for a couple of years but my ambition was always to try and get back in it, it’s quite a surprise it’s happened so quick but I am over the moon, I am just going to put all my effort in and hopefully we get the win.”

Head coach Kurt Haggerty added: “It’s been a really difficult week in regards to recruitment to make sure it’s the right person to fit the group in a short space of time so I am really happy we have Greg. I’ve spoken to him on a few occasions and it was his first session today. He knows what Super League looks like, it will just take a bit of time to get him to learn the systems but he is experienced and he’s a good person too.

“You get offered a lot of younger players who’ve never played at this level but there’s always a duty of care with regards to the academy and reserves so to have his experience and know how at this level is really important.”