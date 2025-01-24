Former Castleford Tigers winger Greg Eden has secured a new club for the 2025 season: after signing for newly-promoted Championship side Hunslet.

Eden, who spent last season playing for both Featherstone Rovers and Halifax Panthers, left the former of those two clubs earlier this month on the eve of the new season.

However, he has secured a quick return to the game and to the second tier after committing to Hunslet for 2025. They have described his signature as a ‘major coup’, with head coach Dean Muir admitting the deal is a significant one for the West Yorkshire club.

Muir said: “It’s a massive signing for us, he’s really keen to get started, and he buys into what we want and is really excited to get going.

“His experience and what he can bring to a young group as we navigate a tough Championship will be invaluable. His speed and his versatility will be vital for us. His leadership is undervalued, and that’s something we can really tap into and utilise.

“It’s a major coup for us, we’ve created a professional, positive environment which allows us to attract players of Greg’s stature and sends a message out that we are not just here to make up the numbers. We are here to give a good account of ourselves and make sure we perform week in week out and, obviously, signing Greg will help us with that.”

Eden himself admitted the decision to sign for Hunslet was an ‘easy one’.

He said: “It’s exciting, it’s an opportunity that came up pretty quickly and after speaking with Dean i wanted to come here for 2025. Dean spoke about how he wanted Hunslet to play and that matched up with my thoughts on how the game should be played, and it was an easy decision to make to come to Hunslet.

“It’s a big challenge, and it’s a different position for me in terms of what I’ve been used to in the past. I will be one of the more experienced players in the squad and i hope to help the young lads out by sharing my experience.

“I just want to get back to enjoying my rugby. I’m looking forward to playing under Dean and getting out there and enjoying myself.”

FRIDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 My Ultimate Team: Karl Harrison’s best 13 including Hull FC, Great Britain icons

👉🏻 Super League clubs with most Magic Weekend ticket sales revealed as major milestone reached

👉🏻 NextGen: Meet the Wigan Warriors prodigy being mentored by Sean O’Loughlin

👉🏻 Rugby Football League CEO breaks silence on Salford Red Devils crisis and ‘contingency plans’