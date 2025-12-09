Former Super League stalwart makes cross-Championship move to reunite with coach for 2026

Former Super League stalwart Greg Eden has joined Championship new boys North Wales Crusaders, reuniting with head coach Dean Muir ahead of 2026.

Having made his first-team bow for hometown club Castleford Tigers in a Challenge Cup tie against Rochdale Hornets back in May 2011, one-time England Knights international Eden has over 200 senior career appearances on his CV.

The 35-year-old has played on both sides of the globe, representing NRL club Brisbane Broncos between 2015 and 2016.

Ending the 2017 campaign as Super League‘s top try-scorer having scored 38 as Cas lifted the League Leaders’ Shield and reached the Grand Final, Eden last played in the top-flight for the Tigers in 2023.

Since, he has been in the Championship with Halifax, Featherstone Rovers and Hunslet – taking his career try total above the 160-mark.

And in 2026, he will again compete in the second tier: this time in a Crusaders shirt.

The Welsh side were crowned League 1 champions in 2025, finishing top of the third tier. Next season, they will compete in a 21-team division as the Championship and the third tier merge into one.

Eden has reunited with boss Muir, who was also the man that took him to Hunslet ahead of 2025.

As his signing was announced, the veteran back said: “I’m excited for the new challenge with a bunch of blokes that seemed to have a great year last year.

“We’ll build on that with the newly-formed league, and it will be great to link back up with Dean after working alongside him last year.”

Muir saw his tenure at Hunslet come to an end midway through 2025, and has been appointed as Crusaders’ new boss ahead of the 2026 campaign following the departure of Carl Forster to Super League outfit Bradford Bulls.

Having seen Eden score four tries in 12 appearances for the Parksiders, he added: “I’m looking forward to working with Greg again.

“His experience will really help some of our younger boys out. He is a perfect fit for our group.

“He has the ability to play in a variety of positions and gives us options across the backline.

“He is a natural try-scorer and gives us a real threat.”