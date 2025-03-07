Former Featherstone Rovers winger Greg Eden has taken to social media to call the club and its chief executive, Martin Vickers, out over unpaid wages.

Eden left Rovers at the start of this season to join fellow Championship side Hunslet in what was seen as a surprise move. He has impressed for the newly-promoted side in the early stages of the 2025 campaign.

And Eden, who joined Featherstone midway through last year and went on to make 15 appearances for the club, has sent a post on X tagging both the club and Vickers.

He has asked when he will be paid what was agreed to him upon his departure, before alleging he cannot get a response from Vickers through more formal channels.

Eden wrote: “Hi martin, can’t seem to get hold of you for love nor money, especially money. When will I be paid the terms we agreed? Just let me know mate, a txt or phone call would be nice”.

@FevRoversRLFC @mart_vickers Hi martin, can’t seem to get hold of you for love nor money 😑 especially money. When will I be paid the terms we agreed? Just let me know mate, a txt or phone call would be nice — Greg Eden (@GregEden1) March 7, 2025

Featherstone have just parted company with James Ford after an underwhelming start to 2025. He has been replaced by Ford’s assistant, Paul Cooke – with former York number two Ged Corcoran making the move from the Knights to Rovers to become Cooke’s assistant with immediate effect.

Eden, one of Super League’s most prolific wingers in recent seasons, joined Hunslet on a one-year deal at the beginning of 2025. The 34-year-old has had stints with the likes of Huddersfield, Castleford and Hull KR throughout his playing career.

