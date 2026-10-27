Former Super League stalwart Greg Eden has agreed a new deal with Championship outfit Sheffield and will remain with the Eagles for 2027.

Eden – who will turn 36 next month – joined Sheffield midway through 2026 following a brief loan stint back in Super League with Bradford, featuring twice for the Bulls.

That loan move came from North Wales Crusaders, who Eden went on to depart amid their financial issues and players going unpaid.

Having scored eight tries in 11 appearances for the Eagles before the end of the season just gone, the veteran winger has now put pen to paper on a contract for 2027 – so the show goes on!

Veteran former Super League stalwart Greg Eden pens Championship deal for 2027

As well as his exploits in the British game, which have seen him rack up 179 tries in 255 professional appearances, Castleford-born Eden also has seven first-grade games on his CV for Brisbane Broncos – with two tries scored for the NRL outfit.

The 35-year-old has represented hometown Castleford, Huddersfield Giants, Hull KR, Gateshead Thunder, Salford, Halifax Panthers, Featherstone Rovers, Hunslet, North Wales Crusaders and Bradford as well as Sheffield.

Accordingly, the Eagles are the 12th club of his career, which began back in May 2011 when he made his first-team debut for Cas in a Challenge Cup tie against Rochdale Hornets, won 72-10 by the Tigers.

Earning an England Knights cap against Scotland the following year, Eden now links back up with Ryan Sheridan, who has taken charge of Sheffield ahead of the 2027 season.

Sheridan was an assistant coach during Eden’s time at Cas, and together, the pair clinched the 2017 Super League Leaders’ Shield as well as reaching that year’s Grand Final.

As confirmed by the Eagles, the veteran becomes their 19th player for 2027, with a full list of those contracted by the Championship club below…

Matty Marsh, Greg Eden, Joe Brown, Billy Walkey, Kieran Gill, Josh Hodson, Will Oakes, Kai Morgan, Jordan Lilley, Jordan Abdull, Conor Fitzsimmons, Martyn Reilly, George Griffin, Masi Matongo, Blake Broadbent, Lewis Peachey, Corey Johnson, Harry Bowes, Joel Farrell