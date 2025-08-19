The Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, has personally requested a meeting with the owners of Salford Red Devils to air his ‘serious concerns’ over the state of the Super League club.

Burnham met with Rugby Football League CEO Tony Sutton on Monday to discuss what the governing body’s stance on the situation is and what support they will be able to offer the club.

But he, combined with Salford Mayor Paul Dennett, will now push to sit down with the Red Devils’ controversial ownership group to discuss what, in a statement, the pair described as a ‘complete loss of confidence’ in the club’s direction.

In a statement issued to Love Rugby League, Burnham and Dennett: “Yesterday we met with Tony Sutton, Chief Executive of the RFL, to address the escalating crisis at Salford Red Devils.

“We would like to take the opportunity to thank the RFL and clubs across the Super League for their ongoing commitment to assist Salford Red Devils in fulfilling all other fixtures and get the club to the end of the season.

“Following that meeting, we have requested a meeting this Friday with the Jacobsen Management Group, the current owners, to discuss our serious concerns over the future of the club.

“The impending HMRC court hearing, the failure to meet tax obligations, the delay in payment of wages, and the lack of financial investment have resulted in a complete loss of confidence in the ownership among fans and the wider Salford and rugby community.

“Salford Red Devils face an uncertain future. Following discussions between the parties involved, there is clear agreement that Greater Manchester Combined Authority, Salford City Council and the Rugby Football League are resolute in their commitment to safeguard the club.

“We are committed to working together to secure the long-term future of the club, to implement a city-wide rugby strategy, and to honour the generations of players, supporters, and communities who have carried its spirit through more than 150 years of rugby league.”