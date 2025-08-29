Hull KR moved to within one win of the League Leader’s Shield with another impressive victory on Friday – with arguably their most consistent player at the heart of the performance.

Rovers have been superb for most of 2025 – as has hooker Jez Litten, who has arguably been the best number nine in the league throughout the whole of the season so far.

Litten was the standout player on the pitch on Friday night as the Robins defeated St Helens 12-8 to go six points clear at the Super League summit. Litten was everywhere in defence and a constant threat in attack as Willie Peters’ side moved ever closer to securing leg two of what would be an historic treble for the club.

And Litten’s exploits have not gone unnoticed – not least in the eyes of one genuine Great Britain legend.

Former Lions captain Paul Sculthorpe kept his thoughts on X short and to the point on Friday night, simply endorsing Litten as the starting hooker come the Ashes.

Jez Litten should start for England….end of — Paul Sculthorpe MBE🎗️ (@PScully13) August 29, 2025

It’s a big claim, given the stock of hookers England have available, but on form it is certainly not a claim without merit.

The big question now is whether head coach Shaun Wane will see it the same way. Litten was named in Wane’s performance squad earlier in the summer, but there are three other hookers in there: Daryl Clark, Brad O’Neill and Danny Walker.

Right now though, you would be hard pressed to argue against Litten being at the front of the queue after another masterclass on Friday evening for the Robins.

