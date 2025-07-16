Martin Offiah has spoken of his delight at becoming an ambassador for this year’s eagerly-anticipated Ashes series as he declared: “England can turn the Aussies over.”

With the opening Test against Australia at Wembley now just 100 days away, Offiah spent Wednesday promoting the series with a number of current and ex-players including Adrian Morley, Jack Welsby and George Williams.

They were on board a London Red Bus through which drove various iconic locations in the capital as excitement builds for the first Ashes series in 22 years.

Offiah, the legendary former Widnes, Wigan and Great Britain winger, told Love Rugby League: “Can England win the Ashes this autumn? Absolutely.

“We know it’s not going to be easy because this is rugby league at the very highest level and against Australians who ply their trade in the NRL every single week.

“But England have a number of players with NRL experience and we’re going into the Ashes on the back of two successive series wins against Tonga and Samoa.

“They were teams packed full of NRL players, so the potential in this England side under Shaun Wane is huge.

“A lot of the squad will have NRL experience, played in World Club Challenges against NRL sides, or faced NRL players during the past two autumn series.

“That experience is vital going into the Ashes and, with the massive home support behind them, England have a realistic chance of winning the series.”

Offiah’s ambassadorial role involves attending events and doing media work as the RFL look to try and sell out the opening Test at Wembley on October 25.

“I’m totally overjoyed to be involved and use my profile to help promote the series,” added the 59-year-old, who made 33 appearances for Great Britain and five for England.

“With the first game being at Wembley, and me being from London plus all my history of playing there, it means so much.

“I obviously played there in Challenge Cup finals, but actually my first-ever Wembley try was the opening Ashes game in 1990.

“I remember that day fondly and it came after we had beaten the Aussies in the final Test in Sydney 1988.

“I scored in that game as well and know what it’s like to beat Australia in back-to-back Test matches. I’m excited for the series already.”

Offiah’s favourite Ashes memory is the 1992 tour down under, which Great Britain agonisingly again lost 2-1.

They thumped the Kangaroos 33-10 in the second Test in Melbourne to level the series before losing the decider 16-10 in Brisbane.

“I had some great battles with Andrew Ettingshausen during the series and that win in Melbourne equalled the biggest-ever victory over Australia by a Great Britain side,” remembered Offiah.

“I scored from a chip by Garry Schofield and it’s a moment I’ll remember forever.

“I actually met up with Andrew Ettingshausen in Las Vegas earlier this year and were talking about some of the duels we had in the Ashes and when he was at Leeds and I was at Widnes.”

Last week, Offiah spent a day at Headingley to undertake promotional work for the Ashes series with fellow legends such as Mal Reilly, Ellery Hanley, Sam Burgess and Leon Pryce.

“It was great to see these guys and talk about how much the Ashes means to British rugby league,” said Offiah. Mal and Ellery both coached me in Ashes series and Leon was saying about how as a young kid he was inspired by watching Ellery and myself in Ashes series.

“That’s how powerful an Ashes series can be and now hopefully the likes of Junior Nsemba, George Williams and Herbie Farnworth can similarly inspire the next generation.”