There will be a new name on the Super League trophy this weekend, with Warrington Wolves and Wakefield Trinity set to do battle in Saturday evening’s Grand Final at Old Trafford.

Neither club has been crowned Super League champions before.

This will mark Trinity’s Old Trafford debut, while Wire – who could claim a first league title since 1955 – have been involved in four Grand Finals without winning a single one, more than any other side.

As the weekend nears, here’s a look at how both sides are shaping up…

Wakefield Trinity

Wakefield will be without Emre Guler through suspension. He has served only one game of the three-match ban he picked up after being sent off in the play-offs against Leigh Leopards – that suspension was only two games initially, but was increased to three after a frivolous appeal.

Josh Rourke and Jayden Myers were back in the 21-man squad for Trinity’s semi-final win at Wigan Warriors following injuries, but did not feature on gameday.

After beating Wigan, head coach Daryl Powell provided a healthy injury update, saying: “Nothing major, I don’t think. We had a few boys tightening up towards the end, but with the scoreline, we were able to get a few players off and look after them.

“I don’t think there’s anything major (out of the game injury wise). Sometimes, things come up later, but I think we’re okay at this point in time.”

Trinity’s only known absentees at this stage this weekend will be Oli Pratt (hamstring), Matty Storton (knee) and Tray Lolesio (hamstring).

Warrington Wolves

Warrington will be without young forward Charlie McKler through suspension. He was banned for three games after his yellow card in the final game of the regular season against Toulouse Olympique, and has served two of those games so far.

Jordy Crowther was omitted from Sam Burgess’ 21-man squad ahead of their semi-final win at Leeds Rhinos, with the utility struggling with a shoulder issue. He could yet feature this weekend at Old Trafford though.

The Wolves’ only known absentees this weekend will be Toafofoa Sipley (fractured leg), Luke Thomas (ACL) and Zack Gardner (shoulder).