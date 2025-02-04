The hard work is done. The training is almost complete – and in just a few days, the 2025 season gets underway for Super League clubs.

It’s a different start this year, with all 12 top-flight teams entering the Challenge Cup much earlier than usual, with many of them facing lower-league sides away from home.

But that officially brings the curtain down on pre-season – and every club across the competition has had contrasting fortunes since they returned to training at the end of last year.

Here’s our gradings on how every club’s pre-season has gone: with a couple of big hitters finding themselves with work to do as the new season approaches.

Castleford Tigers: C+

The Tigers have had a bit of a mixed bag so far. The performances haven’t quite been on the money, but the new recruits are in through the door for Danny McGuire.

Their grade takes a hit due to the fact they’re still on the hunt for a forward which is yet to materialise after Jack Ormondroyd’s switch from Salford didn’t go through. Work still to do, in short.

Catalans Dragons: B+

It’s been a busy winter on the recruitment front for Catalans, who managed to get all of their big-name signings in from the start of pre-season. They look settled and ready to rock.

Huddersfield Giants: E

It’s been a bit of a disaster for Huddersfield thus far, in truth. They’re still active in the transfer market trying to add to their squad with just days to go until their cup game against Hunslet, and under a fortnight until Super League begins.

They’ve had a horrendous run of injuries already too, with more reported in their defeat to Featherstone on Sunday.

Hull FC: B+

It all seems optimistic at the MKM Stadium for the first time in a good while as Hull prepare for life under John Cartwright.

The Black and Whites concluded the bulk of their business a long time ago, meaning the squad is settled and should be ready for game one. Some cautious optimism from pre-season hit-outs too suggest the mood is bright on the West side of the city.

Hull KR: A-

But the same is also true at the Robins. Like Hull, they did their business early – with the exception of Noah Booth, who joined last week and who will provide cover for Willie Peters in the backline.

Leeds Rhinos: C

A proper mixed bag at AMT Headingley. On the one hand, Leeds look battle-hardened and ready to go after a pre-season of real intensity under Brad Arthur.

But there’s no doubting the cruel long-term injury to Maika Sivo has been a blow, and potentially forced Leeds back into the transfer market when they were originally content with what they had. Lachie Miller and Jarrod O’Connor’s injuries also strike a bit of a concern, too. Leeds won’t be full-strength next week.

Leigh Leopards: A-

It’s been a solid build to the new season for the Leopards. The majority of their transfer business was done early, meaning the important new signings were in from the very start of pre-season.

Their key players are fit, and ready for the big kick-off this week. If there were minor quibbles, it would be uncertainty and speculation over players like Lachlan Lam and Edwin Ipape, but that’s a discussion and a drama for later in the season.

Salford Red Devils: B+

The most difficult club to grade, without question! We’ve done this on the basis that it’s on-field matters dictating the outcome rather than anything happening off it, though that could obviously change in the next few days.

But despite massive uncertainty at one stage over their future and the prospect of the squad being broken up, Salford look like they’re going to get to the start of the 2025 season in rude health, with their squad intact and with an encouraging pre-season win at St Helens.

St Helens: C

The disappointment over their pre-season hit-out against Salford Red Devils will undoubtedly leave a bitter taste in the mouth for Saints fans, and spark fears that their struggles from last year may continue in 2025.

For that reason, their grade isn’t quite as encouraging as it could have been. However, unlike some of their rivals, they haven’t really been hampered by injury issues and will at least be near full-strength for the start of the league campaign next week.

Wakefield Trinity: B+

It’s been a fairly straightforward preparation for the return to Super League for Wakefield Trinity. They’re still doing transfer business as the season approaches, meaning some of their new signings may take some time to settle in.

But the bulk of their business was done early, key players like Jake Trueman are fit and ready to go – and Trinity look well-oiled ahead of their first league fixture next week.

Warrington Wolves: B-

There’s been little in the way of turnover at the Halliwell Jones Stadium – but there has been a late pre-season setback for the Wire.

Half-back Leon Hayes will miss the opening month of the season, a real blow for the Wolves who would have hoped their first-choice pairing of George Williams and Hayes would be ready for the start of the campaign. Fortunately, they do have adequate cover.

Wigan Warriors: A

What can you say? Hassle-free, stress-free and all ready to rock. Willie Isa’s retirement was a blow, but Wigan are adequately covered.