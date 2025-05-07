Grading every Super League club’s 2025 so far: Hull KR A, Hull FC B, St Helens D…

We’re now ten rounds into the 2025 Super League season, or circa 37% of the way through the regular campaign, so we thought it was about time for the latest Love Rugby League gradings of the year.

We’ve given each of the 12 top flight teams a grading, almost like a mid-term school assessment, based upon how they’ve performed over the opening three months or so.

Each club has played ten Super League games, and their grading is balanced out by pre-season expectations against what they’ve delivered so far.

For context, here are our first gradings of the year from back in March.

Assessed alphabetically, find out how we’d currently grade your team below…

Castleford Tigers: D

Castleford Tigers head coach Danny McGuire

Expectations around Castleford were far from high before a ball had been kicked this season, but the Tigers have still been incredibly underwhelming so far in 2025.

Their only victories so far this season have come against fellow strugglers Salford and Huddersfield, with those three nailed on now to battle it out to avoid the wooden spoon. Danny McGuire’s side lack real quality.

Catalans Dragons: C-

Catalans had won five of their six league games prior to last weekend’s Magic defeat to Leigh, but we’ve still been quite disappointed by the Dragons so far. Steve McNamara went big with his recruitment, and very few of those recruits can go down as a success at this point.

The French side sit seventh on the Super League ladder, but are among four clubs all with an identical record of five wins and five losses. Much, much more needed.

Huddersfield Giants: E

Huddersfield Giants head coach Luke Robinson

We’ll start with the positive here and say it was great to see Huddersfield get their first win of the season last weekend at Magic against Hull FC. They probably wouldn’t have won that game without Liam Knight’s first half red card though, which tells the tale of their campaign to date.

Luke Robinson and his squad have been absolutely plagued by injuries since pre-season began, but the culmination has been a lack of an ability to put games to bed. Some of their performances have been dreadful, and we can’t see them winning many more games this year if we’re honest.

Hull FC: B

Let’s have it right, Hull FC competing for the Super League play-off spots should be the minimum expectation. But the fact of the matter is, after the recent seasons they’ve endured at the MKM Stadium, no one expected them to do as well as they have done on the whole so far this season.

John Cartwright has taken charge and seemingly transformed things from an attitude point of view both on and off the field, picking up some unexpected wins already this term. Now, the Airlie Birds need to sort their discipline out and kick on. Five wins, one draw and four losses from their opening ten.

Hull KR: A

Hull KR head coach Willie Peters

Across the city, KR sit top of the Super League ladder and get the best grade from us of any side in the competition. That seems an obvious choice, but the Robins deserve it given how well they’ve seamlessly continued the upward trajectory and success experienced last year.

Losing just once so far this season, against Wigan, KR have shown all the qualities of a silverware-winning team – picking up victories when they’re not at their best and equally, running riot against plenty others. The longer this goes on, the more confident we and they will become of ending a wait for a major honour which has gone on far too long.

Leeds Rhinos: B

In the words of Italian football icon Gennaro Gattuso, Leeds are ‘sometimes maybe good, sometimes maybe sh*t’. It’s been the former as opposed to the latter more often than not this year, winning six of their opening ten Super League games.

We’d say they’ve done much better than most expected them to before a ball had been kicked this year, even if their style isn’t the most pleasing on the eye, hence such a good grade. Now, they need to continue picking up wins – and put to bed Brad Arthur’s contract situation. He’s either going or staying in 2026, so make a decision!

Leigh Leopards: A-

Leigh Leopards head coach Adrian Lam

People are just about starting to clock onto how good a job Adrian Lam has done again at Leigh so far this season. The Leopards have lost only two of their opening ten games in Super League, winning seven and drawing the other. They’re also into the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup again, though we haven’t taken that into consideration for our gradings.

Lam’s side have looked pretty darn good so far this season, and they’re getting to a great level of consistency in their performances now, even though they’re currently going through a bit of an injury crisis. Leigh’s new recruits have settled well, and youngsters have been blooded in elsewhere. Excellent.

Salford Red Devils: U

This season has been an utter shambles so far at Salford, and their fortunes on the field are all centred around the carnage going on off it. Paul Rowley’s hands have been tied from the off, and there’s been just one round so far this term in which he’s been able to choose a side freely without a Sustainability Cap.

The Red Devils have lost countless players since then to raise desperately-needed funds, so Rowley’s ‘strongest’ 17 now is far from it. We hope everything is sorted out soon, but frankly, it doesn’t look like it will be the more that goes on. CEO Chris Irwin has now resigned, and we’re not sure how much longer this can go on before we near the end.

St Helens: D+

St Helens head coach Paul Wellens is interviewed by Sky Sports prior to a game in 2025

Where do we start with Saints? On the face of it, they’re still sat in the Super League play-off spots, and haven’t been as woeful as many suggest every single week – winning five and losing five so far this term. But, before the moans and groans come our way, we understand why so many of the club’s supporters now want change at the top.

The Red V haven’t performed against Super League’s ‘better sides’ for far too long now, and pressure is mounting on Paul Wellens. It reached boiling point at Magic Weekend when a supporter tried to get at him following their defeat to Leeds, and for some, it’s reached a stage where it’s an unsalvageable situation. A grade D from us sums it up.

Wakefield Trinity: C+

Wakefield have also won five and lost five so far this season in Super League, but their grade is much higher than Saints given where pre-season expectations lay for Trinity following their promotion. Don’t get us wrong, most though Daryl Powell’s side would go reasonably well, but they’ve probably exceeded expectations overall.

The Belle Vue natives have won just one of their four games on home soil in 2025 to date, which has been their Achillees Heel. If they can change their fortunes in WF1, Trinity will become a real danger in the competition. As things stand, we’d expect them to be in the top six discussion nearing the end of the campaign.

Warrington Wolves: C-

Warrington Wolves head coach Sam Burgess

As another of the teams to have won five and lost five this year, Warrington are miles off where we expected them to be now when we made our predictions pre-season. Based on how well they went in 2024, we tipped them for another top three finish, but that looks improbable.

Sam Burgess’ side weren’t hugely impressive in their first two games this season prior to heading to Las Vegas, but won them both. They were then hammered by Wigan in Sin City, and haven’t ever recovered from that, even though there’ve been a few wins along the way since then. Injuries haven’t helped, but Wire supporters must be underwhelmed with what they’ve been served up.

Wigan Warriors: B+

Wigan have lost two league games all year, and one of those was by a 1-0 margin to Leigh. So why aren’t they in the grade A bracket? They probably are, and we’re probably being harsh in only giving them a B+, but the Warriors are weighed down heavily by how high expectations on them were pre-season.

Having completed the quadruple last year, most expected them to dominate again this time around. They’ve done their bit in beating Hull KR, but they need a few others to follow suit in toppling the Robins to aid their cause. All Matt Peet’s side can do is keep winning their own games, and they’ve won the last five in Super League, so you’ll hear few complaints from us on them.