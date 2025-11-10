It’s been a miserable autumn for England’s rugby league side, who were heavily and comprehensively beaten in the Ashes at the hands of Australia.

Shaun Wane’s side were whitewashed 3-0 to emphatically confirm the gap between the English and the Kangaroos remains as great as it has been for some time.

But how did the individual squad do? All 24 players saw some action across the three games – here’s how we’ve graded them all..

John Bateman: C

He only played one game and did really well defensively, but didn’t quite offer enough spark on the edges in the back row. Then again.. who did?

AJ Brimson: C+

Effectively just managed the one game too and did everything asked of him at Everton without having too much of a spark. Then, his series was cut short by injury in Leeds. We will see him again in an England shirt: and he’ll be much better.

Joe Burgess: D

It was a difficult afternoon for the Hull KR winger on his first return to the Test side for ten years.

Daryl Clark: C

Just the one game, like everyone else on this list so far. Was steady enough but certainly no surprise to see him replaced by Jez Litten as England’s starting number nine.

Herbie Farnworth: B

The first man to feature in all three Tests, Farnworth was undoubtedly England’s best back, and the one true genuine threat with ball in hand from the backs that looked to give the Kangaroos at least something to think about.

Ethan Havard: D

Deserved his start at Wembley after a good year at club level with Wigan – but didn’t really live up to the promise he has shown throughout 2025.

Tom Johnstone: B+

To say he has been playing with an injury, Johnstone did really well. Kept Mark Nawaqanitawase fairly quiet, which is no mean feat, and carried hard. He was the strongest of the three wingers over the series for us.

Morgan Knowles: B+

Some sloppy moments with ball in hand but Knowles led England’s efforts in the pack all series long – particularly at Everton, when he was arguably the hosts’ standout player. He will go really well in the NRL in 2026.

Matty Lees: A-

For us at least, England’s best middle without question. Lees has stood up as a real pivotal figure for club and country this year amidst some difficult moments for his sides.

Mikey Lewis: C+

Harsh to judge too much, given how he was played at seven in the first game, thrown on with no real hope at Everton and then had to play fullback in Leeds. He would have expected to do a little more, but wasn’t given the platform he’s used to at Hull KR.

Jez Litten: A

England’s player of the series. Now undoubtedly the first-choice at hooker, Litten has put himself on the world stage with his showings in the Ashes. One of just a few whose reputation has been enhanced through the autumn, rather than diminished.

Mike McMeeken: B+

He’s not flashy but McMeeken is the kind of player many would love to play with. The Wakefield captain put in some huge shifts throughout the Ashes and underlined why Wane has such faith in him.

Harry Newman: B-

It may be controversial, but we thought Newman did quite well at Headingley on home turf on Saturday afternoon. Unlucky to miss out in the first two games, there’s an argument he’s ahead of Jake Wardle in the international pecking order now..

Mikolaj Oledzki: C+

Provides some punchy impact off the bench, but there were other middles who showed up stronger. That said, he merited his inclusion in games two and three.

Kai Pearce-Paul: C

One of the NRL stars who perhaps didn’t quite deliver as much as you would have hoped.

Harry Smith: C

A pretty flat series from the Wigan Warriors scrum-half. Not terrible, but not up to the heights he usually delivers in a Wigan shirt.

Morgan Smithies: B+

Surprisingly left out at Wembley, but showed why he should be in the 17 in the other two matches.

Owen Trout: N/A

Barely had any minutes across the whole series and was thrown in for his only opportunity when the Wembley Test was dead, so we can’t give him an honest rating.

Alex Walmsley: B-

His selection was criticised pre-series but whenever he came on, he always seemed to give England a bit of a lift – particularly at Headingley on Saturday.

Jake Wardle: C

Another who didn’t perform to the level many had hoped in the two Tests he featured in.

Kallum Watkins: C+

Some nice touches and plenty of work from the Leeds Rhinos veteran, but it wasn’t really his series.

Jack Welsby: D

Hooked after one game, and a pretty poor one at that – Welsby will be back better and stronger in 2026.

George Williams: D

A disappointing series from the England captain, who just couldn’t get his side going creatively across any of the three games. The knives are sharpening on his role within the side but if Wane remains coach, Williams will likely remain captain.

Dom Young: C

It’s been a tough year for Young in the NRL, and he didn’t show what he was truly capable of in the first two Tests before injury ruled him out of the final match.