With the regular Super League season now at an end, it’s time to review each team’s respective league campaigns.

Wigan Warriors were again looking to defend their crown, Hull KR and Leigh Leopards were hoping to prove themselves at rugby league’s top table once again, while St Helens and Warrington Wolves were hoping for a push for the League Leaders Shield.

Underneath them, Leeds Rhinos and Catalans Dragons were going in search of a return to the top six, while Huddersfield Giants, Castleford Tigers and Hull FC were hoping for any form of improvement. New boys Wakefield Trinity were also looking to catch the league by surprise.

The league did pan out as expected for some sides. The Robins got their hands on the League Leaders Shield, in keeping with their year-on-year growth, Wigan again booked a home semi-final and Leigh and Leeds rounded off the top four. St Helens again finished within the top six, too, while Wakefield stunned the league to book a play-off berth.

But what about those who missed out on the end-of-season dance? Well, here is our report card on the teams that finished outside of the top six.

Hull FC: B+

Anything would have been an improvement on last year, but Hull FC exceeded everyone’s expectations to become serious play-off contenders. The Airlie Birds began the season in really good form, winning four and drawing one of their first six games in the league, sandwiched between a Challenge Cup win over Wigan for good measure, too, but injuries slowly crept into the squad.

Key men Ligi Sao, John Asiata, Will Pryce, Ed Chamberlain, Liam Knight, Jed Cartwright and Herman Ese’ese all spent extended spells on the sidelines at various points in 2025, and even though the young guns kept the wins coming, it eventually took its toll and they slipped outside of the play-off spots in the final rounds of the season.

But, this year will certainly be remembered fondly by all involved at the MKM Stadium, and they seem to have laid the foundations for continued progress under John Cartwright. The emergence of young guns Lewis Martin, Davy Litten and Harvey Barron was also pleasing to see, and again leaves them in a great position moving forward.

Warrington Wolves: E

In stark contrast, Warrington endured a really tough 2025 season as they slipped out of the top six altogether. Wire came into the year looking like a serious title contender, built off a strong 2024, but they were well off the pace for most of the year.

Key injuries early on to the likes of Matty Ashton didn’t help things, mind, but they were again plagued by inconsistencies and struggled to piece a good run of wins together. Their woes were put under a blinding spotlight last month after a horrific defeat to Salford Red Devils, but that just summed up their league season if truth be told.

Their round 27 performance against Hull KR will give Sam Burgess something to build on for next year, given there were a group of talented youngsters in that side, but it came too late to rectify their 2025 campaign.

Catalans Dragons: D-

Another year outside of the top six for Les Dracs, who endured a very bumpy ride in 2025. Things didn’t start out well, losing four of their first six in the league, and things quickly turned sour as Steve McNamara was handed his marching orders.

The departure of McNamara and the appointment of Joel Tomkins promised a change in Catalans’ fortunes, but if anything, things got even worse. His first three games in charge saw them concede 150 points while only scoring six of their own, before picking up a win against Huddersfield Giants to end a tough run.

Heavy losses continued to come, though, before a change in tactics at the backend of the season saw them close out the year with two wins in a row over Leeds and Hull FC. These two wins, coupled with the heavy recruitment and appointment of new coaching staff, will give Tomkins hope ahead of 2026, but it’s an all-too-familiar tale for a side who have significantly dropped off from their 2023 Grand Final defeat.

Huddersfield Giants: C

It might have been a lower finish than last year, but all things considered, Huddersfield Giants have had an OK season given their injury woes.

Luke Robinson’s side were consistently handed major injury blows across the season, and even when they brought in replacements, they were also later ruled out, yet they still managed to finish outside of the bottom two for another year. That was by no means easy, either, given they found themselves bottom for large parts of the year.

The emergence of George Flanagan Jr will also be a huge positive for all concerned at the Giants, and another big plus to come out of this year.

Castleford Tigers: E

Really tough year for all involved at Castleford Tigers, again. The Fords began with a run of just one win from their opening six games, and only added three more wins to their tally across the next four months. That run of form brought about a sudden end to Danny McGuire’s tenure, as he was dismissed in early July.

Things did not improve much after that, with a run of eight defeats in their final 10 matches of the season and conceding a total of 374 points in the process.

Castleford are already beginning a dramatic overhaul of their playing squad for next year, but they again find themselves heading into the off-season looking for drastic improvement.

Salford Red Devils: C

Off-field issues aside, Salford Red Devils end the year with their heads held high.

High-profile player exits, salary cap enforcements, 72 players used in one year and a consistently changing match-day squad threatened to see them end the year on the lowest points tally ever recorded, but they pulled through to grab three wins from their 27 games. While that might seem incredibly low, the fact they even won a game with everything going on about the club is remarkable.

What the future holds for the Red Devils, we’re not quite sure, but the players, staff and supporters all deserve a pat on the back for the way they came together to unite a movement.