Government issue response to plea for rugby league funding help

The Government have insisted they will continue to ensure rugby league gets the ‘long-term investment it deserves’ after a plea from leading pundit Jon Wilkin to invest more into the game.

Wilkin spoke on BBC 5 Live earlier this week about a need for the Government to invest more money into communities where rugby league is prominent, to provide a positive social impact for those towns and cities.

And now, the Department for Culture, Media and Sport have insisted they will continue to support that fight.

DCMS respond to Jon Wilkin message

In a statement issued to Love Rugby League, a spokesperson for DCMS said: “For over 130 years, rugby league has made a huge contribution to our society. This government, through Sport England, has committed £15.7 million to rugby league up to 2029 and we are investing £400 million into upgrading grassroots sports facilities.

“We are aware of the concerns of the RFL and will continue to work with them to ensure rugby league gets the fair treatment, support and long-term investment it so richly deserves.”

It remains to be seen whether or not rugby league can secure more financial support than it already has, but the likes of new RFL CEO Ian Nolan have echoed Wilkin’s claim for support.

Jon Wilkin’s original comments

Wilkin’s initial comments insisted that the current Government could do what their counterparts in Australia have done so well, increasing social mobility in rugby league-rich communities to help provide more opportunities and support for those in the north of England.

He said: “Australia has recognised rugby league’s potential as a vehicle for social change, committing hundreds of millions to developing communities, especially across the Pacific. Why shouldn’t Britain show the same ambition for the north?

“The infrastructure already exists, the clubs, the foundations, the school and community relationships are already well established. What’s missing is a coordinated strategy and meaningful government investment.

“The ask would be simple: For the government to establish a £30m five-year Northern Rugby League social impact partnership, bringing together the RFL, professional clubs, community foundations, local authorities and government departments. The programme would target disadvantaged northern communities.”