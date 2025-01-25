Goole Vikings have won their first-ever competitive game after stunning Championship side London Broncos to progress to the Third Round of this year’s Challenge Cup.

The Vikings, who will enter the professional ranks this year for the first time after being admitted into League 1, headed to the capital on Saturday for their inaugural game since turning pro.

And despite falling 10-0 behind early on at Rosslyn Park, the Vikings produced a stirring comeback to produce a monumental upset and dump the Broncos out of the cup.

Scott Taylor, coaching in a competitive fixture for the first time, masterminded the victory to ensure that the Vikings will travel to Super League opposition in the next round.

They face will Super League newcomers Wakefield Trinity next month.

Tom Halliday created history with Goole’s first try in a competitive game to reduce the deficit to 10-6 at half-time, before former Hull KR star Tom Minns levelled it after the restart.

Then, Mackenzie Harman scored what proved to be the winning try with 11 minutes to go before Reece Dean’s drop in the final minutes secured an historic victory for the Vikings.

London, who had just 12 contracted players going into this game, will now focus on their upcoming Championship campaign.

But the Vikings can dream of a tie against Super League opposition after producing an historic upset. The remainder of the Second Round ties will be settled over the course of the weekend, with Goole’s win coming on the BBC in front of the nation.

