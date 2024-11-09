Goole Vikings add 18th new recruit as ex-Leeds Rhinos man joins ambitious League 1 club

Ambitious League 1 outfit Goole Vikings have made their 18th new signing of the off-season, with England Academy international Joe Phillips the latest to join Scott Taylor’s side.

The former Leeds Rhinos prop featured for England Academy in their mid-season Test against France, and also represented Yorkshire in the Academy Origin series.

The 18-year-old also featured heavily for Leeds’ academy and reserve sides in 2024, but will be plying his trade with the Vikings in League 1 for 2025.

“Fantastic addition”

Commenting on the signing of Phillips, Goole head coach Scott Taylor said: “Joe is a fantastic addition to our squad. He is held in regard at Leeds and by a number of people we have spoken to around the game, with the potential to be a very promising homegrown front rower.”

Taylor added: “He knows there are areas of his game to focus on, which as a front rower myself, I am really looking forward to working with him on.”

“Joe has some really strong attributes and we believe he has a very bright future ahead of him, he is another player we are really pleased to have onboard.”

The former Hull FC man also revealed Phillips had an option to stay with the Rhinos for 2025, but opted to join the project at Goole instead.

“He had options to stay at Leeds, as well as other clubs in higher divisions than us,” he said. “But he has fully bought into what we are trying to do at the Vikings and the opportunity for him to play regularly and develop in our system – which I think speaks volumes for his character at a young age.”

Also commenting on the news, Phillips said: “I’m very excited to get started at the Vikings in preparation for the upcoming season. The club has recruited well, in terms of both players and backroom staff.”

He added: “After speaking to both James and Scott, and seeing what direction Goole is heading, it was a no-brainer for me to take this opportunity.”

