Former New South Wales and Australia forward Reagan Campbell-Gillard has been linked with a shock move to Super League in 2026, as Gold Coast Titans’ salary cap issues continue.

Campbell-Gillard has been one of the standout forwards in the NRL in recent years, and has played at the very highest level. However, Gold Coast are in somewhat of a dramatic situation with their salary cap, which could lead to the exits of some huge names.

David Fifita is being linked with a move away from the club in 2026 and now Campbell-Gillard appears to be in a similar situation after he was touted as a possible transfer target for St Helens next season.

The likes of Fifita, Phil Sami and Brian Kelly have been given permission to leave and reports in Australia have suggested that Campbell-Gillard is another on the list who is set to be sacrificed in order to free up funds on their salary cap.

That has led to the Saints being linked with an extraordinary move to sign the 32-year-old, who remains under contract on the Gold Coast for 2026 but now may have to move on if the club express a desire to let him go.

Campbell-Gillard has been a mainstay in the NRL for a decade, having starred for the likes of Penrith and Parramatta before making the move to the Titans. He has almost 250 NRL appearances to his name.

The Saints are on the hunt for a frontline forward after losing Morgan Knowles to the Dolphins, and thought they had secured a deal to sign Josh Papali’i before he performed a u-turn and decided to stay with Canberra next season.

And they are now reportedly looking at Campbell-Gillard as a viable option as they look to land a big name signing. Campbell-Gillard is reportedly earning around $500,000 – around £240,000 – meaning any deal would likely be on marquee money.