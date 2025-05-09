Tino Fa’asuamaleaui may face trouble with the match review committee after being placed on report just seconds into the Gold Coast Titans’ dramatic comeback win over the Newcastle Knights.

The Gold Coast skipper caught Knights prop Leo Thompson high in the opening minute, leaving him dazed on the turf.

Tino was sparred the sin-bin treatment, but referee Belinda Sharpe awarded a penalty and put the incident on report.

“Leo Thompson was rocked there- there might be a problem for both Fa’asuamaleaui and Thompson,” Fox League commentator Warren Smith said.

Fa’asuamaleaui himself appeared to clutch the back of his head, as replays showed a potential head clash.

From there, Newcastle capitalised on the game with a penalty goal and quickly surged ahead.

Tries to Dylan Lucas, Fletcher Sharpe, and Mat Croker saw the Knights explode to a 20-0 lead before the Titans finally got on the board in the 34th minute through Phillip Sami in what seemed like a classic concession try.

Despite the early drama, Fa’asuamaleaui bounced back with intent, playing the full first half and notching 117 run metres – the most of any Titans forward.

He also delivered two linebreak assists, three tackle breaks, and a team-high 34 tackles.

Des Hasler’s side emerged from the sheds a totally different team and competed on every play.

The games momentum swung firmly in the Titans’ favour when AJ Brimson crossed in the 66th minute to close the gap.

Kai Pearce-Paul of the Knights was then placed on report during a pivotal moment, handing the Titans crucial field position.

With the wind in their sails, the Gold Coast took full advantage when Brimson scored his second try off a deft grubber from Alofiana Khan-Pereira.

Jayden Campbell slotted the conversion to seal a remarkable 24-20 comeback win with just two minutes remaining.

“Can you believe what we’ve seen in the second half here?” exclaimed Steve “Blocker” Roach in disbelief.

As the cameras cut to a visibly stunned Des Hasler, the Titans coach wore an expression of both shock and relief.

Post match AJ Brimson told Fox League: “We started obviously very flat, but you can’t wipe the smile off my face.”

“You know, you lose confidence when you lose five in a row, and to win the way we did down 20-nil is a massive, massive way to bounce back.”

“We said if we could get one [try] early [in the second half] we had the feeling they kind of done enough to have won the game and we could get them late.”

Jame Graham took the opportunity to congratulate his “fellow Englishman” on his possible selection for the upcoming Ashes series, after Brimson was allowed to switch allegiances from Australia to England during the week.

The win keeps the Titans within sight of the top eight – with eight premiership points – two points away from those sitting in fifth position on the NRL live ladder.

Hasler on the ropes

This follows revelations that Gold Coast head coach Des Hasler has no guaranteed job security for 2026, after contract clauses outlining potential early termination were leaked.

Hasler is two years into his three-year deal at the helm of the Gold Coast club.

Since replacing Justin Holbrook, Des Hasler has managed just a 31 per cent winning record – claiming 10 victories from 32 games as Titans head coach.

The club has also struggled early in the 2025 NRL season, winning only three of their first nine matches after today’s comeback victory.

According to News Corp, the Titans may have the option to part ways with Des Hasler at the end of the season if he fails to lead the team into the top eight.

It’s believed the clause allowing for his termination within eight months carries no financial penalty, meaning the club wouldn’t be required to pay out his 2026 salary.

“We can’t speak to the terms of employment or any employee’s conditions. It is confidential,” commented Gold Coast Titans chief executive Steve Mitchell.

The Knights return next Friday to host the Eels, while the Titans enjoy an extended break before taking on the Raiders on Sunday.