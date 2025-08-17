Gold Coast Titans forward Iszac Fa’asuamaleaui looks set to make the move to Super League in 2026 after his services were offered to clubs in England.

Fa’asuamaleaui is off-contract at the Titans at the end of this season and looks increasingly unlikely to remain with the club.

Love Rugby League has been told by several Super League clubs that the management of the 23-year-old has reached out to them to inform them that the forward is available and is open to potentially making the switch to England in 2026.

That is despite Fa’asuamaleaui becoming a regular in the Gold Coast side in recent weeks, albeit from the interchange bench. He has made 11 appearances for the Titans so far in 2025 but has failed to start a single game.

At 23, he would not be bound by any restrictions on the amount of NRL fixtures he has played in order to secure a visa to move to England.

Fa’asuamaleaui has made 25 appearances for Gold Coast in total since making his debut in 2023.

Iszac’s future comes under the microscope at the same time his older brother and Titans team-mate, Kangaroos star Tino, is also subject to speculation over his next move.

Tino is contracted until 2033 after agreeing a groundbreaking 10-year deal with Gold Coast but it has been reported that contract has a get-out clause that would allow him to leave at the end of next season.

Perth Bears are reportedly ready to offer him a multi-million dollar deal from 2027 onwards, but the forward did not confirm nor deny what was on the agenda for him long-term.

“I’m at the Titans. I’m dedicated to playing well for the Titans and my coach,” he said. “My manager is dealing with that stuff, but I’m here.”

And it appears his younger brother may now also be on the move from the Titans, with a switch to England possibly looming on the horizon.