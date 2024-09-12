Warrington Wolves prop Gil Dudson has rejected offers to stay in Super League in 2025, instead agreeing a two-year deal to join Championship outfit Oldham.

Having featured in Warrington’s first game of the campaign back in February, 34-year-old Dudson has gone on to spend the remainder of this year on a season-long loan with Salford Red Devils.

Salford recently confirmed he wouldn’t be staying at the club beyond the end of this season though, and with the veteran off-contract and out of the picture at Warrington.

That left him on the open market, but now, Oldham – who won the League 1 title this season – have confirmed his signing.

Gil Dudson rejects Super League offers in favour of Championship move for 2025

The 18-time Wales international, who featured in the 2019 Super League Grand Final for Salford, will link up with the Roughyeds ahead of next season and is their first confirmed signing since earning promotion.

In Oldham’s press release announcing his arrival, the forward said: “I’m really excited, Oldham have absolutely killed it this year by winning the league three or four games early.

“I’m really looking forward to the move and getting involved with all the lads.

“I’m enjoying myself in Super League and had opportunities to stay there, but once I had met with (managing director) Mike Ford and Longy (head coach Sean Long) they sold me the vision on Oldham.

“There was something that excited me about the opportunity of coming down and helping grow and build something in this journey that they want to go on – I want to be a part of that.”

Oldham will become the 10th different club that Dudson has represented in his career, following on from Widnes Vikings, Salford, Warrington, Wigan Warriors, Catalans Dragons, South Wales Scorpions, North Wales Crusaders, Halifax and Workington Town.

The prop continued: “The intent is clear in some of the other players who have signed and will be announced shortly – they are really good quality Super League players who could still be playing Super League.

“I think we could be a bit of a force to be reckoned with next year and I’m really looking forward to that challenge.

“So long as you are working hard, you are honest and are true to what the community is about, the fans here will get behind you and that is the way I was raised in the mining towns of south Wales.

“I think the fans are going to have a really exciting year next year.”