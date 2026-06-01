Major George Williams injury update as Warrington captain’s return date revealed

George Williams will return for Warrington Wolves in the final few weeks of the season before captaining England at this autumn’s Rugby League World Cup, Brian McDermott has confirmed.

Wire and England skipper Williams suffered a complex neck injury during a Super League clash over in France against Catalans Dragons in mid-April.

Requiring surgery, the half-back’s initial prognosis remained unclear, with the possibility he may have played his last game in the primrose and blue with a deal agreed to return to the NRL next season as he joins the Dolphins.

But the experienced playmaker will now return before the end of this season, it’s been revealed, with all eyes on the business end of the campaign.

‘There’s a window of about two or three weeks that he’s going to be back before the end of the regular season’

Warrington are, of course, aiming to be involved in the Super League Grand Final on October 3. That showpiece comes exactly a fortnight before England’s opening game of the World Cup in Perth against Tonga on October 17.

Newly-appointed England head coach Brian McDermott featured as a guest on James Graham’s The Bye Round podcast, and addressed Williams’ fitness.

He said: “I am (expecting him to be ready for the first game).

“I’ve talked to George a couple of times now, I wanted to share with him some of the plans I’ve got, specifically about attack.

“It was a good chat with him, and I’ve never really spoken to him (before) other than shaking his hand after games.

“I usually shake George’s hand and say, ‘you little b*stard’, because he’s done great against my teams!

“One phone call was him telling me he was having an operation the following week, but for whatever reason, that got put back.

“There’s a window of about two or three weeks that he’s going to be back before the end of the regular season, and then if Warrington are in the finals (play-offs), he’s got a couple of extra games after that.

“There’s another couple of weeks of preparation, which includes flying out to Australia, so I’m confident he’ll be there.”

‘He’s well respected and matured into a leader’

Crowned a Super League champion twice during his time with hometown club Wigan Warriors, playmaker Williams will turn 32 at the end of October.

He has held the captaincy of the national team since 2023, with that accolade bestowed upon him by England‘s former head coach Shaun Wane.

McDermott had already confirmed Williams would retain the captaincy when he was first appointed, and told former England international Graham: “There’s no reason to change that with George.

“He’s well respected and matured into a leader over the last four or five seasons.

“He’s renowned for not saying too much, but when he gets the ball in his hands, you better be good because he’ll find you if you’re not in your defensive line.

“He’s got a bit more about his game at the moment with some of that leadership that he’s been working on over the last two or three seasons, you can see that.”