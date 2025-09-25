England captain George Williams has reportedly agreed to make the switch to the NRL at the end of next year, after deciding to join the Dolphins for the 2027 season and beyond.

The Warrington Wolves star looks set to return to Australia after leaving Canberra Raiders midway through the 2021 season to join the Wire.

He had been linked with a move Down Under for the 2026 season but Warrington and the Dolphins were unable to agree on a significant transfer fee for the half-back.

However, with his deal expiring at the end of next year, Williams is able to walk away for free in 12 months from now, and that appears to be what will happen according to a fresh report from the Daily Telegraph.

Williams will sign a two-year deal with the Dolphins and become the latest English recruit to join Kristian Woolf’s side. Superstar centre Herbie Farnworth is already at the club, and St Helens forward Morgan Knowles will head there in 2026.

And Williams is now on his way to Australia too after one more year in England with Warrington, which will now likely be in his final stint in Super League.

The two clubs had discussed a deal to even swap players for 2026, with Kodi Nikorima one option that was on the table at one stage.

But now, there has been a mutual agreement that Williams will do one more year in Super League, and then make a return to the NRL in what will be a high-profile transfer.

As for the Wire, it gives them 12 months to prepare for life after their talismanic half-back. He has been a hugely influential figure for them ever since joining the club in 2021.

Williams will now turn his attention to captaining England in this year’s Ashes series, with his future seemingly resolved at club level.