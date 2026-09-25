Warrington Wolves star George Williams insists the controversial penalty which helped his side reach the Super League Grand Final was ‘part and parcel’ of the sport – before emphatically refuting any suggestion he dived.

Williams was given a penalty after being checked off the ball by Leeds Rhinos’ James McDonnell during the final quarter of the Wire’s 14-12 win at Headingley.

That moment allowed Ewan Irwin to kick the Wire into a lead they ultimately protected for the rest of the contest with some spirited defensive work.

But all the focus post-match was on the incident in question.

Williams knocks back ‘dive’ suggestion

The England captain was asked about the moment after the game in the press conference, and admitted he would have to watch it back to see the full extent of what happened.

However, he insisted he felt it was the correct decision – and there was no gamesmanship involved from himself.

“I was running towards the ball and it wasn’t a massive touch but when you’re running at speed and you get a little nudge, you’re off balance,” Williams said. “I’ll have to see it back but I was running and competing for the ball and I got knocked over.

“I’m not doing no dives or anything like that. It’s part and parcel of the game.”

His head coach agreed, with Sam Burgess stressing that he felt the rules dictated it must be a penalty to the Wolves.

“It’s not my job. They’ve created this system and they have to live with it,” he said. “We had one last week exactly the same and it was given a penalty. We didn’t decide to challenge because no one knows. Some of theme are hard to pick anyway. Some of it is soft.

“By the letter of the law when you slow it down and freeze frame things, that’s a penalty. Simple as that.”

Sky pundits question Williams decision

But the Sky Sports pundits were not so sure post-match. Jon Wilkin admitted the decision was a ‘softie’ but insisted Williams did what he had to do in order to help his side – something Sam Tomkins agreed with.

“I don’t think strictly that is a penalty. I don’t think it is,” Wilkin said. “I think James McDonnell is running back, looking where the ball is going, in line with the ball.

“He’s not aware of where George Williams is, but George Williams knows where McDonnell is, let me tell you that. It is just such a softie, and there’s not enough contact to knock George over.

“George’s biggest contribution tonight in a poor performance for him was that. It’s smart, it’s experienced, and it won his side two points.

“In a game like this, Brad Arthur is right to some extent that it was crucial. They [Leeds] also missed chances. “But I am completely aligned with Brad Arthur that that isn’t a “penalty.”

Tomkins added: “George played the game, George fell on the floor and the referee called it. It’s a massive, massive call.”