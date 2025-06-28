Warrington Wolves and England captain George Williams admits he has interest in a move to the NRL and admits he would be ‘stupid’ not to entertain the prospect of a switch.

Williams has been heavily linked with a move to the NRL as early as 2026. The Dolphins are keen to sign the half-back and Warrington are willing to let him leave at the end of this season if they secure a fee for his services.

The club are believed to have placed a bounty of around $400,000 on his head to let him leave this year, with his deal expiring at the end of next season.

Williams admits he has reached a crossroads in his career and has spoken to Warrington about a possible switch back Down Under.

However, he said that there is ‘nothing major’ in the situation as it stands and that all possibilities remain on the table. But he also conceded he would have to give any such move consideration.

“I’ve spoken to the club, there’s been a lot of talk in the week and there’s nothing major to it, there’s a little bit of interest,” Williams told Sky Sports. “I’d be stupid not to listen to it at my age, I’m 30, it’s now or never.

“Is it an itch I want to scratch? Warrington have been brilliant, I’ve been respectful and told them my honest thoughts and what will be, will be. There’s a lot of logistics to sort out but at the minute I’m open minded.”

Williams was then asked if he would be at the club next year for the final season of his contract. He said: “I’m not too sure.

“I’m committed to the team, I love the team and I’m the captain of the club and no one will be able to doubt my commitment but as I say, there’s a lot of logistics still to go.”