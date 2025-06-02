George Williams has declared himself fit for this weekend’s Challenge Cup final and insists he is over his ankle injury having fast-tracked his rehabilitation.

Williams was initially suspected to miss Wembley were Warrington to make it after suffering an ankle injury that required him to undergo surgery. At that stage, he was projected to miss eight to ten weeks – which was under eight weeks ago.

But the England captain insists he has been cleared to play and will be on the field on Saturday afternoon.

Speaking at Monday’s pre-final media day, Williams said of the injury: “It’s the best it possibly can be. Everyone knows I’ve fast-tracked myself to play and I’ve done everything I can.”

Williams also played down fears he has rushed back from the setback.

He said: “When you get the injury it’s an eight to ten week lay-off and it’ll be seven weeks and two days post-op. So it’s really not miles faster.

“But it’s been easy for me because I’ve done everything I can because the goal was always to play at Wembley. I could have played last week but it was a bit of a risk and we were always chasing this week.”

When asked if he felt he would lack match sharpness, he said: “I’m not worried about match fitness. I’ve been doing a lot with the performance staff and I feel ready.”

And then when pushed on if he would have played this weekend had it been an ordinary Super League game, the Wolves half-back stressed his body is capable.

“I think yeah, in my body I could have played,” he said. “But I don’t think we’d have pushed it and the speed of the rehab would have taken longer but symptomatically, I’m there.”

