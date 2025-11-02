England head to Leeds next weekend looking to avoid what would be a humiliating Ashes series whitewash on home soil, and Shaun Wane has plenty to ponder.

As the series heads to Leeds for its finale and another sold-out occasion at AMT Headingley awaits the hosts and Australia, Wane has some big decisions to make in terms of his team selection.

Does the England head coach stick with the majority of the 17 who performed at the Hill Dickinson Stadium? Or does he rotate heavily with the series gone?

There are some decisions which will be enforced – but here are a look at the big dilemmas facing Wane..

George Williams: stick or twist?

What to do with the England captain. There is no doubting we have not seen the best of Williams in either Test so far, but the prospect of him being left out seems slim.

He is Wane’s captain, and Wane is incredibly loyal to the Warrington star – on merit too, given what he has delivered throughout his magnificent career.

But after a couple of indifferent displays and the series gone, does Wane look to a new-look pairing of Mikey Lewis and Harry Smith next Saturday as a trial for the longer term? It could be a good opportunity to see how they go against the world’s best side.

Time for Harry Newman and Joe Burgess

The Leeds Rhinos centre has been called up on merit this year after a strong showing at Super League level. Under Brad Arthur, he has matured into a more rounded and impressive centre.

You would assume that he will now get a crack on home turf next Saturday at Headingley – presumably in place of Jake Wardle, another who has not quite hit the heights over the last two weekends.

One more straightforward decision will likely be Joe Burgess’ return to the Test arena after a decade away. With Dom Young limping off in the final stages on Saturday, the Hull KR winger is the obvious candidate to come in and replace him.

Owen Trout deserves a recall: but for who?

It was fairly harsh on the Leigh Leopards forward on Saturday, who didn’t even come on at Wembley until the game was pretty much lost. Wane got his 17 not far off bang on at Everton, but that was one decision that could be argued.

So Trout deserves a fair crack from the start after a great season in Super League with Leigh Leopards. Who he replaces is up for debate – as is where he plays.

Trout is competent in both the back and front row, but wherever it is, it would be great to see him get more minutes.

After all, the series is gone, and England’s game-time before the next World Cup is now minimal. It’s time to think about that.