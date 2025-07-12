Warrington captain George Williams again avoided commenting on his future following the Wolves’ win at Catalans Dragons as boss Sam Burgess lauded his man-of-the-match performance.

Skipper Williams, who is also England’s captain on the international front, has been with Warrington since midway through the 2021 campaign.

But as originally reported by All Out Rugby League last month, the half-back is set for a return Down Under to the NRL, and that move could come as soon as next year.

The 30-year-old has already confirmed he will remain with the Wire until at least the end of the current campaign, but has admitted he’s unsure where he will be playing his rugby league in 2026.

George Williams avoids Warrington exit talk as Wolves coach lauds captain following Catalans Dragons win

Sky Sports tried to gather a further comment from Williams after the Wolves’ dramatic 24-20 win away in France against Catalans Dragons on Saturday evening, with the veteran named as the Player of the Match.

Williams though wasn’t drawn on the matter, and said: “Every year, you want to win titles and get in the play-offs.

“Like I’ve spoken about before, none of the logistics matter.

“I’m committed to the team and what will be will be. I’m committed to Warrington Wolves and we’re striving to win this year.”

Burgess‘ side have now won three games on the spin and sit just one competition point outside of the top six in Super League as we head into the final nine rounds of the ‘regular’ season.

In Perpignan, Williams – who had already scored a try of his own – weaved some magic late on to spare their blushes as he teed up Josh Thewlis for the winning try.

In his post-match interview, Wire head coach Burgess had high praise for his skipper, saying: “I thought he was excellent tonight, George. He controlled the game really well from the start.

“In the second half, he didn’t really get too many opportunities. A couple of players took some poor options, and in the second half, we weren’t willing to work hard enough so we paid the price for that.

“Luckily enough, George got us home.”

