As England gear up for a first Ashes Series in over two decades, head coach Shaun Wane is leaving no stone unturned: George Whitby and Jack Farrimond can vouch for that.

In a tactical move that underlines the attention to detail in camp, Wane drafted in promising young half-backs Whitby and Farrimond, and tasked them with replicating the challenge posed by Australia’s superstar pairing of Cameron Munster and Nathan Cleary.

The young duo – Whitby a rising star at St Helens and Farrimond a standout in Wigan Warriors‘ youth ranks – have limited senior experience, but bags of potential.

During the first week of training ahead of the Ashes, they were both tasked with one of the toughest roles in international rugby league: mimic two of the world’s best to help sharpen England.

St Helens and Wigan youngsters enjoy starring role in England’s Ashes preparations

It comes as no surprise, but Wane enlisting the young Super League pair’s help is the latest nod as to the minute details that are going in behind the scenes.

Cleary, the ultimate organiser, guided Penrith Panthers to four straight titles between 2021 and 2024. Melbourne Storm superstar Munster meanwhile is a proven big-game threat, and is capable of conjuring moments of brilliance out of nothing.

By simulating those threats in training, to the best ability of two of the country’s brightest young talents, England are not just preparing for a series, they’re preparing for the specifics of the opposition.

The Ashes, after all, isn’t just any test series. It’s rugby league’s oldest international rivalry, and England – or Great Britain – haven’t won it since 1970.

World champions Australia themselves held an opposed training session against the French national side to fine-tune their combinations.

England’s preparation also reflects Wane’s unwavering emphasis on Test-match intensity, and his desire for control, discipline, and execution – all traits exemplified by Aussie duo Cleary and Munster.

As for Whitby and Farrimond, their contributions won’t count for anything – on an individual basis – officially, but their role in England’s preparations speaks volumes.

Acting as live proxies for two of the most dangerous playmakers in the game offers not just invaluable experience for the youngsters, but Wane will hope it has given England a genuine edge behind-closed-doors.

If England are to finally reclaim the Ashes, it won’t just come down to talent – but to detail, planning, and the kind of foresight that sees tomorrow’s stars preparing the current crop for the biggest test of all.